Dubai Health Authority Celebrates The UAE's 53Rd National Day With Diverse Activities

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 28 November 2024: The Dubai Authority (DHA) celebrated the UAE's 53rd National Day with great pride, marking the historic and transformative moment when the United Arab Emirates was founded. This occasion commemorates the union's establishment, symbolising the nation's remarkable beginnings, progress, and advancement.

Preparations for the celebration commenced well in advance, with the Authority curating a series of events and activities that reflect the spirit of the union, the UAE's rich heritage, and its extraordinary journey of achievements and development.

On this occasion, His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, extended heartfelt congratulations to the UAE's wise leadership on behalf of himself and all DHA employees. He prayed for continued safety, prosperity, and progress for the nation, under the guidance of its visionary leaders.

Al Ketbi said: 'The memory of December 2, 1971, represents an inspiring historic milestone for the region's people. It also embodies a pioneering model of the modern state envisioned by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, along with the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may their souls rest in peace.'

Al Ketbi continued: 'This occasion is an important opportunity to reflect on the honourable journey of achievements and milestones the UAE has accomplished in record time. It also serves as a renewed starting point in the ongoing race toward the future, aiming for greater prosperity, well-being, and a better quality of life for us and future generations.'

He added: 'At the Dubai Health Authority, and on the occasion of this cherished national day, we reaffirm our commitment to contributing to the rapid and exceptional transformations witnessed in the nation's healthcare sector. We also reiterate our role in ensuring that the UAE consistently ranks among the world's most competitive nations in this vital and critical sector.'

The DHA's National Day celebrations included a variety of activities and events, honouring the values and principles of the union and reinforcing the Authority's commitment to supporting the UAE's ongoing progress and global competitiveness.