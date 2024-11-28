Honasa Consumer Limited Elevates Vipul Maheshwari To Lead Product And Data Analytics

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 28th November: Honasa Consumer Limited, home to renowned brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr. Sheth's, and Staze Beauty, today announced the elevation of Vipul Maheshwari as Senior Vice President - Product and Data Analytics. This strategic appointment underscores Honasa's focus on leveraging data-driven innovation to reshape India's beauty and personal care landscape.



Vipul has been an integral part of Honasa for the past four years, bringing extensive experience in analytics and data science to manage the complete data lifecycle-from efficient collection to advanced analysis. By leveraging data analytics to monitor business health and address challenges proactively, Honasa has built a robust framework that supports sustainable, data-driven solutions. In his new role, Vipul will lead this continued integration of advanced analytics for product development, further enhancing Honasa's diverse brand portfolio.



Commenting on the appointment, Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer Limited, said, "Data-driven decision-making has always been at the core of our growth, shaping how we understand and serve our customers. Vipul's expertise in turning complex data into actionable insights has been instrumental in our growth journey. He has been working with a leadership mindset for years and this role is a natural next step for him."



Speaking on his new role and development, Vipul Maheshwari, SVP & Head of Product and Data Analytics, Honasa Consumer Limited said, "The beauty and personal care industry is at an exciting intersection of product advancement and technological innovation. I'm honored to lead Honasa's efforts in leveraging advanced analytics and product development to create more personalized, efficient, and delightful experiences for our consumers."



Vipul brings extensive experience in leveraging existing data infrastructure to solve complex business challenges. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, with a master's degree in mathematics and computer science, Maheshwari has previously held key positions at Delhivery and Global Analytics India Pvt Ltd, where he pioneered several data-driven business solutions.



Honasa Consumer Limited recently appointed Dr. Kaustav Guha as Vice President of Research & Development to focus on developing cutting-edge technologies to enhance formulations and products across all Honasa's brands. It has also recently launched its winter skincare range of moisturizing products across four of its brands: Mamaearth, Aqualogica, Dr. Sheth's, and The Derma Co.





About Honasa Consumer Limited



Honasa Consumer Limited is a purpose-driven brand house building the future of personal care and beauty. The company has created a portfolio of digital-first brands, including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr Sheth's and Staze Beauty, based on a customer insights-led innovation strategy. With more than 100,000 FMCG retail locations and a vast omni-channel distribution network that covers 18,000+ pin codes in India, Honasa's products are accessible to customers across 700+ districts across the country.

