Senior source within Hamas confirms Palestinian group is "ready" to negotiate ceasefire agreement with Israel in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) A senior source within Hamas confirmed on Wednesday that the Palestinian group is "ready" to negotiate a ceasefire agreement with Israel in the Gaza Strip, following the implementation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the ceasefire in Lebanon as a significant victory for the resistance.



Hamas communicated to mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey that it is prepared for a serious truce and a prisoner exchange agreement, contingent upon Israel's commitment to the terms. However, the source claimed that Israel has been evasive, continuing its military campaign in Gaza despite the truce talks.



The war in Gaza erupted on October 7, 2023, after Hamas launched a major attack on Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, leading to the deaths of at least 44 Palestinians. Hamas has detained 251 Israelis, with 97 still held in Gaza. A temporary truce was reached in late November 2023, which allowed for the exchange of over 100 detainees for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.



Hamas officials emphasized their desire for an immediate and permanent end to the violence, while also reaffirming their commitment to resist Israel’s ongoing aggression. The source expressed gratitude for Hezbollah’s continued support for Palestine, highlighting the group’s sacrifices in the broader resistance movement.

