Israel's decides to accept France's mediation in Lebanon ceasefire agreement
Date
11/28/2024 5:52:21 AM
(MENAFN) Reports from American and Hebrew media reveal that Israel's decision to accept France's mediation in the Lebanon ceasefire agreement was influenced by the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu's government required clarification from France regarding its position on the warrant before agreeing to France’s involvement in overseeing the implementation of the agreement.
Both The Wall Street Journal and the Hebrew newspaper Maariv highlighted that the arrest warrant was a key factor in Israel’s decision-making. Initially, France had pledged to adhere to the ICC's arrest orders for Israeli officials and Hamas leaders accused of war crimes, but it later reversed its position. France stated that Netanyahu might be exempt from such proceedings due to Israel's non-signature of the Rome Statute, which governs the ICC. This shift in France’s position was necessary for its participation in the ceasefire monitoring mission alongside the United States.
Sources also noted that Israel’s reluctance to accept both France and the U.S. as monitoring forces stemmed from concerns over potential risks Netanyahu would face when visiting France, given the pending arrest warrant.
MENAFN28112024000045015687ID1108935683
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.