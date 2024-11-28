(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Louisiana Mesothelioma Center

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of an individual who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 if this news was unexpected and the individual cannot recall ever working at a workplace where asbestos might have been present. Many professionals refer to this type of diagnosis as 'out of the blue' mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer and there is frequently a simple explanation. Did the person who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer ever wash the clothing of an individual who worked at a job where they were exposed to asbestos on a daily or routine basis?

The group says. "One of the most heartbreaking calls we get is a son or daughter asking us how their mom might have been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. We have learned over time that the first question to ask is if their loved one ever handled the work clothing of a shipyard worker, refinery worker, construction worker, a skilled tradesman or a chemical plant worker. Louisiana is home to hundreds and or thousands of workplaces just like this. Secondhand exposure to asbestos is still a huge problem in the USA-because most people forgot about dealing with asbestos decades ago.

"If your mom, brother or sister has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana and they do not know why-please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. We are certain you will be glad you did. We also need to mention that the Gori Law Firm has an office in the CBD of New Orleans."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.