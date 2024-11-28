FIFA launches USD50M legacy fund to support social programs globally

(MENAFN) has announced the launch of a USD50 million legacy fund on Wednesday, created in collaboration with Qatar. This initiative marks a significant effort to have a social impact across multiple regions, building on the success and sustainability of the Qatar 2022. FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the fund as a groundbreaking project, emphasizing that it would help address global challenges and create lasting change.



The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund will focus on key priorities such as supporting refugees, improving occupational health, advancing education, and fostering football development. Infantino highlighted that FIFA is enhancing the legacy fund concept, extending its reach and impact to tackle these urgent issues.



In partnership with global organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), FIFA aims to expand the positive impact of the World Cup beyond football. The initiative will address critical global challenges, including refugee support, public health, and the development of educational and football infrastructure.



By focusing on these priorities, FIFA’s legacy fund seeks to contribute to meaningful social and economic progress worldwide, creating a lasting legacy from the 2022 tournament that benefits communities around the globe.

