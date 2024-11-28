Zulekha Hospital Welcomes His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Humaid Al Qasimi To Celebrate 60 Years Of Compassionate Care

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Zulekha Hospital is honored to host His Excellency Mohammed Bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, at its Sharjah facility. His Excellency joined the hospital team to commemorate 60 remarkable years of compassionate healthcare service in the UAE. He extended heartfelt congratulations from the office of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and of Sharjah to Dr. Zulekha Daud and her team on the occasion. Also in attendance was Lt. Col. Ahmed Al Marri, Director of the Community Department at Sharjah Police.











The event celebrates the legacy of Zulekha Hospital, which has become a cornerstone of healthcare excellence since its establishment. During his visit, His Excellency met Founder and Chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group Dr. Zulekha Daud, along with Co-Chairperson Ms. Zanubia Shams and Managing Director Mr. Taher Shams. He engaged with the hospitals core management team as well during the celebrations.

His Excellency stated,“We admire the selfless care of Dr. Zulekha Daud to the residents of the UAE right from the time she set foot in the emirate of Sharjah. The ruling family extends their best wishes for the organization's facilities to grow in strength and reach, touching and healing many more lives in the UAE.”





Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Zanubia stated,“We are deeply honored by the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Humaid Al Qasimi as we celebrate six decades of serving our community. This milestone highlights the group's unwavering commitment to providing world-class healthcare while fostering community well-being.”

Mr. Shams added,“Zulekha Hospital has grown from humble beginnings to a trusted name in the UAE, with a strong emphasis on patient-centered care, innovation, and excellence. This visit reflects the trust and recognition our institution has earned from our benevolent rulers of the United Arab Emirates, and it inspires us to continue our mission of compassionate care with renewed passion.”

The event underscores Zulekha Healthcare Group's vision to advance the UAE's healthcare landscape, honoring its heritage while embracing a future of growth and innovation.

The Zulekha Hospital brand is part of the Zulekha Healthcare Group, and is among the forerunners in UAE healthcare for over 30 years now. Today the Zulekha Healthcare group includes two multidisciplinary hospitals in the UAE in Dubai and Sharjah, providing specialised treatments and services in over 30 disciplines. The Group also has medical centres, a medical examination center for residency, and pharmacies spread in the region.

Zulekha Hospital has received extensive recognition for its commitment towards quality care and sustainable business practices, such as Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, Dubai Quality Award, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award, Sharjah Business Excellence Award underling a commitment to providing high quality healthcare to patients and society at large.

