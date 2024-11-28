Ganja Hosts Concert Dedicated To People's Artist Haji Khanmamnadov
Laman Ismayilova
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert dedicated to
Honored Artist, People's Artist Haji Khanmamnadov (July 15, 1918 -
April 7, 2005), Azernews reports.
The concert program featured performances by the Ganja
Philharmonic's soloists, including People's Artist Shakhnaz
Gashimova, Honored Culture Worker Mehpara Jafarova, vocalists
Samira Hajiyeva, Zamina Mustafayeva, Samir Mammadov, and Azer
Verdiyev, accompanied by the Orchestra of Folk Instruments under
the baton of artistic director and conductor Khayal Gahramanov.
The audience enjoyed compositions such as "Güllü", "Qurban
olduğum", "Yaşa könül", "Arzuya bax, sevgilim", "Gözüm düşdü",
"Gözünə qurban", "Niyə döndü", "Aldatmayaq bir-birimizi", and other
songs.
Republican and international competition laureate Bayram
Uzeyirov presented "Tar and Orchestra, Concert No. 3, Part I."
