Ganja Hosts Concert Dedicated To People's Artist Haji Khanmamnadov

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert dedicated to Honored Artist, People's Artist Haji Khanmamnadov (July 15, 1918 - April 7, 2005), Azernews reports.

The concert program featured performances by the Ganja Philharmonic's soloists, including People's Artist Shakhnaz Gashimova, Honored Culture Worker Mehpara Jafarova, vocalists Samira Hajiyeva, Zamina Mustafayeva, Samir Mammadov, and Azer Verdiyev, accompanied by the of Folk Instruments under the baton of artistic director and conductor Khayal Gahramanov.

The audience enjoyed compositions such as "Güllü", "Qurban olduğum", "Yaşa könül", "Arzuya bax, sevgilim", "Gözüm düşdü", "Gözünə qurban", "Niyə döndü", "Aldatmayaq bir-birimizi", and other songs.

Republican and international competition laureate Bayram Uzeyirov presented "Tar and Orchestra, Concert No. 3, Part I."

