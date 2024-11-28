عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ganja Hosts Concert Dedicated To People's Artist Haji Khanmamnadov

Ganja Hosts Concert Dedicated To People's Artist Haji Khanmamnadov


11/28/2024 2:46:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert dedicated to Honored Artist, People's Artist Haji Khanmamnadov (July 15, 1918 - April 7, 2005), Azernews reports.

The concert program featured performances by the Ganja Philharmonic's soloists, including People's Artist Shakhnaz Gashimova, Honored Culture Worker Mehpara Jafarova, vocalists Samira Hajiyeva, Zamina Mustafayeva, Samir Mammadov, and Azer Verdiyev, accompanied by the Orchestra of Folk Instruments under the baton of artistic director and conductor Khayal Gahramanov.

The audience enjoyed compositions such as "Güllü", "Qurban olduğum", "Yaşa könül", "Arzuya bax, sevgilim", "Gözüm düşdü", "Gözünə qurban", "Niyə döndü", "Aldatmayaq bir-birimizi", and other songs.

Republican and international competition laureate Bayram Uzeyirov presented "Tar and Orchestra, Concert No. 3, Part I."

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

MENAFN28112024000195011045ID1108934994


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search