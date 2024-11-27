NZDUSD: A Temporary Bounce Rather Than A Return To Growth
The Reserve bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.25%, bringing the total number of cuts in this cycle to 125. The move was in line with average market forecasts, although it represents a higher rate of normalisation than the G10 club of major developed market currencies.
