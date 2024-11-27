NZDUSD: A Temporary Bounce Rather Than A Return To Growth

The RBNZ attributed the move to inflation slowing towards the middle of its target range of 1-3% p.a. and inflation expectations stabilising around that level for the next two years. The central bank also indicated its willingness to cut rates next year if there are no inflation surprises.

Fundamentally, the increased pace of rate cuts is negative for the currency, but markets have priced it in since early October. In that time, the NZDUSD has lost over 9%.

This has not only been a result of the Kiwi's weakness but also the dollar's strength.

However, the currency market's reaction has been remarkable. The NZDUSD jumped over 1% in response to the release of the rate decision. So far, this looks like a corrective bounce caused by profit-taking after a strong move. The rally could extend to 0.5940, which is 50 pips above the current price. However, a stronger move to just above 0.6000 cannot be ruled out.