PM Voices Gov't Support For Salt's Industrial City Investments To Drive Employability And Exports To Foreign Markets

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Nov. 27 (Petra) – Prime Jaafar Hassan reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting existing investments in Salt's Industrial City, facilitating their development and expansion, and assisting them in accessing new international markets for their products. This effort aims to increase employment opportunities provided by these ventures.This announcement was made during a field visit by the Prime Minister to Salt on Wednesday, as part of his weekly field tours. The visit included various sites, particularly Salt Industrial City, where he met with several owners of pharmaceutical and food companies and factories. He listened to their experiences and discussed potential ways to ease their operations and expand their investments.The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the pharmaceutical industry, which has seen remarkable progress in recent years. He emphasized the government's support for expanding these industries across various industrial zones, enhancing the kingdom's pharmaceutical security, bolstering the national economy, and creating job opportunities for Jordanians in this vital sector.He directed efforts toward linking Salt Industrial City with public transportation networks to facilitate worker access. He also called for improvements in communication infrastructure and essential services to sustain operations and expand activities in the city.The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating an environment conducive to attracting local and foreign investments to industrial cities nationwide. This includes offering incentives and support to make these areas more appealing to investors.During a visit to the Salt Vocational Training Institute, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of expanding vocational and technical training programs to cater to diverse youth groups, including university and high school graduates. Such programs aim to enhance skills and increase employability.He praised the institute's training programs, particularly in pharmaceuticals, automotive maintenance, and other technical and artisanal fields. He affirmed the government's support for expanding these programs to accommodate more trainees, thus doubling employment opportunities. Notably, the institute, with a capacity of around 250 trainees, boasts a 100% employment rate among its graduates across all vocational levels.The Prime Minister also emphasized leveraging digital marketing initiatives for locally crafted products, transforming them into an effective tool for promoting artisanal and handmade goods. He encouraged developing designs for traditional ceramic industries in collaboration with distinguished Jordanian designers, enhancing product aesthetics and quality while boosting marketability.