Sodexo - Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares Carried Out On November 22, 2024

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 27, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT ON NOVEMBER 22, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 22/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,800 80.2737 XPAR 22/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 19,434 80.4775 CEUX 22/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 4,594 80.6323 TQEX 22/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,516 80.6159 AQEU 42,344 80.4345

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo Key Figures



23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues

423,000 employees on August 31, 2024 #1 France-based private employer worldwide

45 countries

80 million consumers served every day 11.2 billion euros in market capitalization

(as of October 23, 2024)

