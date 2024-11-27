Rajasthan: Farmers Block Jodhpur-Barmer Highway Demanding Jawai Dam Water Share

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 27 (IANS) Farmers of 300 villages on Wednesday blocked the Jodhpur-Barmer highway in Rajasthan and demanded sharing of the Jawai Dam waters

The administration had also deployed forces in large numbers to thaw the protest of the farmers. However, the farmers managed to surround the Collectorate leading to a confrontation between both sides but the protesting farmers somehow managed to camp in front of the Collectorate.

In support of farmers, traders also kept the closed. The roads leading to Jalore remained closed till the afternoon following the protests.

For the last nine days, the farmers have been protesting under the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and demanding to fix one-third share of the water of Jawai Dam in Jalore and provide insurance claims to farmers on time.

The farmers also burnt tyres and protested at Haridev Joshi and Hospital crossing raised slogans and blocked the Barmer-Jodhpur highway.

The protesting farmers also protested outside the residence of Jalore MLA and Chief Whip Jageshwar Garg in Polji Nagar and raised slogans. However, the MLA was not present at his residence.

Farmers complained that none of the officials reached out to them in the last nine.“Even after nine days, no one from the government has reached out to us. We will continue our protests till all our demands are not met,” said the protesting farmers.

ASP Motaram and DSP Gautam Jain have also held meetings with the protesting farmers and asked them to move their tractors and other vehicles from the roads for the smooth flow of vehicular activities. However, the farmers refused the police instructions and continued with the protests.