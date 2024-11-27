Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Sotheby's London Sale Achieves White-Glove Results With 100% Of Lots Sold

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Curating the very best-in-class, Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the success of this evening's 'Exceptional Global Properties ' sale at Sotheby's London. From the esteemed Sotheby's London saleroom, the auction streamed live to the world on conciergeauctions and sothebys. Notably, the sale achieved impressive white-glove results, with 100% of lots sold and over US$180 million in aggregate bids placed.

Held as part of Sotheby's 'The Luxury Sales,' a series spanning Hong Kong, Geneva, London, Paris, and New York, properties were on public view at Sotheby's New Bond Street location, displayed alongside fine art, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, and more.

Headlining the evening sale was 'Singing Trees', a 2.27-acre legacy lodge-style estate in Wilson, Wyoming offering breathtaking Grand Teton views and unmatched opportunities for outdoor enjoyment, just minutes from Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. The property saw an impressive 9 bidders competing, achieving a final sale price of US$9.408 million in cooperation with Meredith Landino of Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty.

“The success of our London showcase further solidifies our position as a leader in the luxury real estate market,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“The exceptional properties we featured, combined with the strong interest from a global pool of buyers, demonstrates the power and effectiveness of our auction platform.”

Facts & Figures from the Auction

– White-glove results, with 100% sell through rate

– Over US$180 million in aggregate bids placed

– 68% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

– Competitive bidding and participation from 26 property connoisseurs across 14 US states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Washington D.C.

Further Auction Highlights:

'2nd Chance Ranch,' a sprawling 50-acre estate spanning two parcels located at 9141 Mountain Ranch Road and 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive in Conifer, Colorado, including a main residence, guest house, and state-of-the-art equestrian facilities, and more, saw 10 bidders competing for a sale price of US$3.808 million, in cooperation with co-listing agent Emily Henderson of LIV Sotheby's International Realty

'Osprey House,' a distinguished coastal residence located at 41 Salt Works Way in Falmouth, Massachusetts, designed by architect Chris Gully and offering uninterrupted views of the Bay within prestigious Saconesset Hills, saw 10 bidders competing for a sale price of US$4.2 million in cooperation with Kerrie Marzot of Sotheby's International Realty - Falmouth Brokerage.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Concierge Auctions is currently accepting consignments for its inaugural auction with RM Sotheby's at Arizona Car Week in Phoenix and its 'Visions of America' auction at Sotheby's New York, both taking place in January 2025.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

