Iran commodity exports surge 18 percent in 8 months annually

(MENAFN) Iran’s non-oil exports grew by 18 percent in value during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20–November 21), compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). The country exported 103.558 million tons of goods worth USD38.152 billion, marking a 14.66 percent rise in volume as well.



Imports during the same period amounted to 24.525 million tons of goods, valued at USD45.127 billion, resulting in a negative trade balance of USD7.0 billion. Major export destinations included China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, which together accounted for over 82 percent of both the weight and value of total non-oil exports.



The UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, Russia, and India remained the top sources of imports for Iran. Despite challenges, the overall value of Iran’s trade, including oil and technical engineering services, reached USD153.18 billion in the last Iranian calendar year, representing a 2.6 percent increase from the previous year.



In 2022, non-oil exports, excluding electricity, crude oil, and technical-engineering services, totaled 136.4 million tons worth USD49.33 billion, reflecting a 9.82 percent rise in weight but an 8.87 percent decline in value. Crude oil exports were valued at USD35.87 billion, with electricity and technical engineering services contributing USD370 million and USD1.293 billion, respectively.

