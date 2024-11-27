Vaishno Devi Ropeway Issue: Two Detained After Fresh Protests In J&K’S Katra

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Nov 27 (IANS) Two union leaders were detained by on Wednesday after fresh protests erupted in the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine base town of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said two union leaders of shopkeepers and labourers were detained and an FIR was lodged against eight others after fresh protests erupted in the town.

A policeman was after the clashed with the security forces on Monday. Police said a rally was led by Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand on Tuesday and Wednesday also. The protests were held despite the strike being called off on Tuesday after assurances from the government.

“Police stopped the protesters after which clashes erupted. Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand were detained while they were leaving the protesters. Both were whisked away and an FIR was registered against eight persons," said police.

“Following this, Bhupinder Singh Jamwal alias Pinku Miya, Sohan Chand and Maqbool among others were booked for provocation and instigating violence. They assaulted the on-duty police party unexpectedly with fists and blows and also attempted to harm the policemen using bricks, stones, and weapons. They also tore the uniforms of police officers and officials. Station house officer (SHO) Katra and other on-duty officials sustained injuries in the clash and were shifted to community health centre Katra for medical treatment," the officials said.

They added that the protesters and attackers also damaged some vehicles at Fountain Chowk on the abetment of the leaders. They also pelted stones and bricks at the general public and Yatris thus endangering lives.

The strike was called off after the district administration assured the protesters of holding talks with different stakeholders, including Shrine Board officials, to address their concerns. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the genuine concerns of the people protesting against the proposed ropeway project would be addressed.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan and protest leader Bhupinder Singh jointly announced the strike's suspension.

"I have held talks with Bhupinder. We are aware of their demands and concerns. Bhupinder has given time till December 15 to hold talks with all stakeholders to resolve the issues,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Shopkeepers, Pony wallahs, porters, Palki wallahs and labourers have been protesting against the proposed ropeway project at Tarakote in Katra town saying that this would deprive them of their livelihood.