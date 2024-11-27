Eseye And Sateliot Join Forces To Revolutionise Global Iot Connectivity With Seamless Satellite-Terrestrial Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adam Hayes, COO at EseyeGUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eseye , a leading provider of global IoT connectivity solutions, has announced its partnership with Sateliot , the leader in the IoT satellite connectivity landscape, dedicated to delivering reliable and global 5G from Space IoT solutions using advanced LPWAN satellite technology.The partnership aims to enable seamless and ubiquitous global connectivity in locations where there is no cellular coverage from a Mobile Operator. It uses the new 3GPP Release 17 (Rel.17) standard to achieve multi-RAT connectivity to non-terrestrial networks (NTN) from a single SIM solution.Sateliot is the first company to operate a Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) 5G / NB-IoT satellite constellation that functions to provide a seamless extension of existing cellular networks using the advanced Rel.17 protocol to cover 100% of the planet.The technology provides seamless connectivity, allowing cellular-enabled IoT devices to connect directly to its satellite network when terrestrial cellular coverage is unavailable. This process functions as standard roaming, providing a smooth and reliable user experience. This ensures customer devices can enjoy uninterrupted and reliable IoT connectivity across both terrestrial and satellite infrastructures, providing ultra-high-quality connectivity in the remotest environments.Positioned in polar orbits, its satellites provide:Complete global coverage by geographic coordinateReaching even the most remote and underserved areas of the planet.Paving the way for IoT use case innovation and global adoption.Sateliot is the most advanced LEO NB-IoT Satellite operator, enabling thousands of clients in 50 countries around the world. The partnership with Eseye will provide comprehensive IoT connectivity solutions that cater to a wide range of applications and industries, driving innovation and operational excellence worldwide.Gianluca Redolfi, Sateliot's CCO: "Our strength comes from being ahead in operations, sales, and regulatory compliance. While many competitors face challenges like landing rights or sales, Sateliot stands out because we started working on the standard early, were the first to support it, and have gained strong backing from the industry."With the advancements of Eseye's multi-RAT flexibility to utilise Sateliot's satellite-based connectivity, urban and industrial IoT deployments will be able to access secure global coverage as well as reliability in remote and underserved areas where zero cellular coverage from any operator is available.Release 17 standardises using satellites with cellular modems and antennas, enabling connections to geostationary satellites and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations. Even in areas with poor terrestrial coverage, devices can switch to satellite networks, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity on highways, in forests, or in remote locations.Eseye: Terrestrial Excellence and Multi-Network FlexibilityLeveraging partnerships with over 700 operators in 190 countries, Eseye already ensures broad and reliable network access for IoT deployments.With its multi-RAT capabilities, Eseye supports various radio access technologies (e.g., LTE, eMTC) to enhance connectivity resilience and flexibility. With a focus on Urban and Industrial IoT, Eseye solutions are ideal for applications in smart grids, EV charging, manufacturing, and smart cities where robust terrestrial networks are essential.Adam Hayes, COO at Eseye comments,“Customers want their devices to connect and by working with Sateliot we can extend coverage beyond the current cellular offer. Together, we are paving the way for seamless, global connectivity that takes Eseye's already highly resilient network to new heights to enable the interconnected world of tomorrow.”Sateliot: Pioneering Satellite-Based Global ConnectivityOffering scalable global connectivity, Sateliot ensures IoT devices remain operational regardless of geographical challenges. While targeting applications and industries operating in remote or globally dispersed locations, its solutions are specifically designed to support agriculture, logistics, and environmental monitoring.Employing satellite-based LPWAN and NTN NB-IoT technologies to extend IoT connectivity, Sateliot goes beyond traditional terrestrial limits by delivering cutting-edge satellite-based IoT connectivity and thus extending coverage to remote and underserved areas where terrestrial networks are limited or unavailable.View the case study for more information about how Sateliot and Eseye collaborated on satellite-terrestrial connectivity for t42 in the asset-tracking industryAbout Sateliot:Sateliot is at the forefront of the IoT revolution, delivering cutting-edge satellite-based connectivity solutions that enable businesses to achieve seamless, reliable, and global IoT deployments. Sateliot harnesses advanced Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology in conjunction with a robust satellite infrastructure to provide unparalleled coverage and performance for a diverse range of IoT applications. From agriculture and logistics to environmental monitoring and smart cities, Sateliot empowers industries to unlock the full potential of IoT by ensuring continuous data transmission and real-time insights, regardless of location.Committed to sustainability and digital transformation, Sateliot partners with leading technology providers and businesses worldwide to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient connectivity solutions that drive innovation and operational excellence. As a trailblazer in the IoT connectivity space, Sateliot is dedicated to bridging the connectivity gap, fostering a connected world where businesses thrive through smart, data-driven decisions.Discover how Sateliot is transforming the IoT landscape by visiting .‍About EseyeEseye is a leader in global IoT connectivity solutions, bringing the deep expertise needed to integrate and optimise device connectivity across 190 countries and over 700 networks, delivering near-100% uptime.We bring decades of end-to-end expertise to help you navigate every step, all the way from idea to implementation and beyond. Nobody does IoT connectivity better.Learn more:

Michelle Hatcher

Eseye

+44 7880 550025

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.