Inter Milan surges to top of Serie A after 1-0 win over Leipzig

(MENAFN) surged to the top of the standings after securing a narrow 1-0 win over German side RB Leipzig at San Siro on Tuesday. The only goal of the match came from an unfortunate own goal by Leipzig's French defender Castello Lukeba in the 27th minute. The own goal came after a cross from Inter Milan's attacking unit created confusion in the Leipzig box, and Lukeba, under pressure, inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net.



With this win, Inter Milan maintained their undefeated record and moved to the top of the Serie A table with 13 points. Their defensive solidity and controlled possession were on display throughout the match as they withstood Leipzig's occasional attacking threats. Inter’s ability to capitalize on Leipzig’s defensive mistake showed their efficiency and composure, despite not having many clear-cut chances themselves.



On the other hand, Leipzig’s woes continued as they remain winless in the competition, sitting at the 33rd spot in the league table with 0 points. The German club struggled both defensively and offensively, failing to break down Inter’s organized defense and unable to find the back of the net despite having several opportunities. Their performance was marred by the unfortunate own goal, which added to their growing frustration as the season progresses.



The result at San Siro is a significant one for Inter Milan, not only because it propelled them to the top of the league but also because it demonstrated their resilience in grinding out a win even when they were not at their best offensively. With a solid defense and an ability to capitalize on the few opportunities they create, Inter looks poised to remain a serious contender for the Serie A title this season.

