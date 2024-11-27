General Staff Reports 224 Combat Engagements On Front Lines Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces faced 224 combat engagements along the front lines.

According to Ukrinform, General Staff spokesperson Andrii Kovalov reported this during a television broadcast.

“A total of 224 combat clashes occurred on the front lines over the past day,” he said.

According to him, in the Kharkiv sector of the front, five enemy were launched near Vovchansk. Russian forces utilized bomber extensively.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 18 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Zelenyi Hai, Zahryzove, Senkove, Kolisnykivka, Synkivka, and Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector , 21 attacks by Russian forces were recorded. Russian troops attempted to advance near Hrekivka, Druzhkivka, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Terny, Torske, and the Serebrianskyi Forest area.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched a single assault operation aimed at displacing the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Hryhorivka on the Siversk sector . However, the attempt failed, with Ukrainian troops successfully holding their ground.

In the Kramatorsk sector , 13 assaults occurred in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy actively deployed bomber aviation and carried out six attacks near Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian forces halted 59 enemy assaults, primarily near Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar, Lysivka, Dachenske, Chumatske, Pustynka, and Novyi Trud. The enemy attacks were most intense near Promin.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 46 assaults by Russian forces around Dachne, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Hanivka, Antonivka, Berestky, Zoria, and Sontsivka. The enemy also launched airstrikes at the Ukrainian settlement.

In the Vremivka sector , 17 enemy assaults occurred near Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Novoandriivka, Veselyi Hai, Rozlyv, and Rivnopil.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors , Russian forces did not carry out ground assault operations, though actively deployed aviation.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian invaders launched five attacks on the Ukrainian positions. However, they faced strong resistance from the Ukrainian forces and suffered significant losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive groups formation were spotted.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Russian forces shelled Ukrainian territories using artillery and aviation.

The operation in Russia's Kursk region is ongoing. According to the AFU General Staff, over the past day, the enemy launched 263 artillery strikes, including five from multiple rocket launchers. In addition, 22 airstrikes were carried out, 30 guided aerial bombs were dropped.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of the Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 45 airstrikes, including dropping 76 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they carried out over four thousand shelling attacks, of which 142 were from multiple rocket launchers (MLRS), and deployed about 1300 kamikaze drones for strikes.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Bilovody, Spaske in Sumy region; Pytomnyk, Vysoka Yaruha, Kurylivka in Kharkiv region; Ivanivka, Lyman, Zarichne, Sloviansk, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Kramatorsk, Zelenе, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Uspenivka, Komar in Donetsk region; Pavlivka, Mala Tokmachka, Temyrivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

On November 26, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched nine strikes on the enemy personnel and military equipment clusters.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 27, 2024, amount to approximately 735,410 personnel, including 1,580 soldiers over the past day.