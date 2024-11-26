Mu Tech Announces Shareholder Update On Successful Strategic Growth Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Highlighting the significant advancements of Mu Tech and its goal towards becoming a publicly traded company in the US capital markets.

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RSM, CA (November 25, 2024) – MU Tech, (“MU Tech” or the“Company”) is pleased to provide an update to its shareholders, highlighting significant advancements toward its goal of becoming a publicly traded company in the US capital markets.

MU Tech is proud to announce the signing of an Exclusive License Agreement with Asia Top Loyalty Ltd. (“ATL”), securing the North American rights to ATL's intellectual property. This strategic agreement represents a substantial business opportunity, and to capitalize on it, the Company's legal team is preparing a Reg A Offering to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This anticipated Tier 2 offering will enable MU Tech to raise up to $50 million USD over a twelve-month period, with the proceeds directed toward accelerating growth and development in North American markets.

In an effort to keep our shareholders completely informed, MU Tech was forced to file a lawsuit for $250,000,000 in the US District Court, Southern District of California, Civil Action No. 24cv01976-JAH-VET, against Catherine Chan, Thomas Lee, Majestic Plan Investments Limited, and Belton Technology, Inc.

The Company believes, based on strong evidence, that these defendants attempted to misappropriate ATL's intellectual property with the intention of dominating the US market and marginalizing MU Tech. Such actions threaten the Company's ability to go public and fulfill its mission. MU Tech remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting shareholder value and will employ all available legal avenues to ensure justice is served. For more information please see the case filing for Mu Tech, Inc. v. Kok Yin et al here: :2024cv01976/796514

Ron Ruskowsky, Senior Vice President of Business Development, stated:

"We are extremely pleased with the progress we have made toward becoming public in the US markets. However, it is a shame that certain unscrupulous individuals have attempted to 'pirate' our rights to the intellectual property of our partner, Asia Top Loyalty Ltd. That just lets you know how valuable the property is and where our company can go. Our shareholders need to know that MU Tech will stop at nothing to protect their assets and rights. We will use every legal remedy at our disposal to bring the individuals responsible to justice."

About MU Tech, Inc.

MU Tech Inc. is a pioneering tech company dedicated to revolutionizing the digital landscape with innovative solutions. Through cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to excellence, MU Tech Inc. is setting new standards in the industry. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological advancement, MU Tech Inc. is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of digital experiences.

MU Tech is committed to keeping shareholders informed and will provide updates as new developments arise.

Forward-Looking Statements

"As MU Tech Inc. continues to push the boundaries of technological innovation, the company remains steadfast in its vision to transform the digital realm and enhance user experiences worldwide. With a dedicated team driving progress and a commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, MU Tech Inc. is poised to redefine the future of digital solutions and revolutionize the way we interact with technology.”

