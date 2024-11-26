Discover Colombia Through The Eyes Of Nature

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Country of Beauty has become the top destination for American travelers in South America, thanks to its proximity to the U.S., excellent air connectivity, exquisite cuisine, and, above all, its unparalleled natural wealth-now taking center stage in a new brand

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, thousands of migratory animals-birds, marine mammals, fish, and even insects-choose Colombia as their haven, following some of the world's most fascinating migratory routes. Inspired by their journey, Colombia has launched a groundbreaking activation

that turns these species into "guides," showcasing the country's unparalleled biodiversity.

"By blending cutting-edge tracking technology and storytelling, this activation invites global travelers to explore Colombia through the eyes of seasonal species, offering authentic experiences in harmony with nature. We are proud to highlight Colombia's immense natural wealth through an innovative lens while reaffirming our commitment to sustainable tourism. By inviting the world to follow the routes of these species across our territory, we also invite them to discover the true essence of Colombia: The Country of Beauty", said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the country's official promotion agency.

The Exosphere: A Window to Colombia in the Heart of Nevada

To bring this brand engagement strategy to life, the Country of Beauty will be activating on the Exosphere, the exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas, from November 25th to December 1st. The activation showcases the most incredible corners of Colombia's six tourist regions from the perspective of the migratory birds that visit the country each year.

also offers millions of international and local tourists visiting Las Vegas during the festive season a glimpse into Colombia's beauty as a leisure spot, highlighting its position as one of the most biodiverse countries in the world.

that highlights Colombia's unique offerings and unlocks limited-time travel promotions. To coincide with Black Friday, exclusive deals will entice travelers to explore Colombia by following the seasonal migratory species, offering them an immersive view of the country's natural wonders.

This initiative showcases Colombia's unmatched beauty, aiming to attract 270,000 international visitors and solidify the country as a must-visit, trending destination.

