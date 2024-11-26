(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The global surgical robots market

size is estimated to grow by USD 14.02 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.17% during the forecast period. High adoption due to convenience

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

high demand from developing countries. However,

cost and affordability associated with surgical robots poses a challenge market players include Accuray Inc., Asensus Surgical US Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Microbot Medical Inc., Momentis Innovative Surgery Ltd., Neocis Inc., Novus International Inc., OMNI Orthopaedics Inc., Renishaw Plc, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Titan Medical Inc, United Orthopedic Corp., Virtual Incision, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global surgical robots market 2024-2028

Surgical Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.17% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 14021.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Accuray Inc., Asensus Surgical US Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Microbot Medical Inc., Momentis Innovative Surgery Ltd., Neocis Inc., Novus International Inc., OMNI Orthopaedics Inc., Renishaw Plc, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Titan Medical Inc, United Orthopedic Corp., Virtual Incision, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Driver

Surgical robots are revolutionizing the healthcare industry with their precision and minimally invasive capabilities. The market for surgical robots is growing, particularly in the outpatient and ambulatory surgery segments. HD cameras and automated instruments are key trends in this market, enabling surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater accuracy. The urological surgery segment is a major contributor, with a high demand for robotic assistance in procedures like prostatectomies and nephrectomies. General surgery, gynaecological surgery, neurosurgery, and oncology segments also show strong growth. Surgical robots are increasingly being used in ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, reducing the need for inpatient facilities. Medicare coverage and the rising number of surgical errors have fueled the adoption of these systems. Orthopedic surgeries for bone degenerative diseases like arthritis, osteoporosis, hip replacement surgeries, and knee replacement surgeries are common applications. Minimally invasive techniques are preferred due to faster recovery times and smaller scars. Surgical robotic systems are being used for a wide range of procedures, from cardiac surgery and cataract surgery to neurosurgeries and cancer treatment procedures. The market for instruments and accessories is also growing. The future of surgical robots lies in miniaturization and the ability to perform complex procedures with greater precision. Healthcare providers are investing in these systems to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs.



Surgical robotics technology is experiencing significant growth in demand, particularly in developing countries. Healthcare systems in these regions aim to improve patient outcomes and enhance healthcare services. Developing countries, such as India and Brazil, often face a shortage of specialized surgeons. Surgical robots offer a solution by providing a platform for training and skill development. These systems include simulation capabilities, enabling surgeons to practice complex procedures in a controlled environment, thereby improving their proficiency and delivering better patient care.



Market

Challenges



Surgical robots have revolutionized the healthcare industry, particularly in areas like urological, general, and gynaecological surgeries. However, challenges persist. HD cameras and miniaturization are key advancements, but costs remain high. Outpatient surgery and ambulatory surgery centers are growing, but Medicare reimbursement policies need clarification. Surgical errors are a concern, especially in complex procedures like neurosurgeries and oncology. The U.S. Market for surgical robots is expanding, driven by orthopedic surgeries for bone degenerative diseases like arthritis and osteoporosis. Replacement rates for hip and knee surgeries are increasing, with primary hip replacement and primary knee replacement being common procedures. Physicians and surgeons are adopting automated instruments for minimally invasive surgeries, benefiting adults with chronic diseases like cancer. Instruments and accessories for soft tissues and bones are in demand, as are surgical robotic systems for laparoscopy and general surgical procedures. The outpatient segment, including ambulatory surgical centers and surgical centers, is growing, shifting focus from inpatient facilities. Traditional surgery techniques face competition from minimally invasive ones, with brain surgeries and neurological disorders being key areas of development. Surgical intervention for cardiac surgery, cataract surgery, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, adrenalectomy, small bowel resection, and rectal prolapse are all potential applications. The future of surgical robots lies in continuous innovation and collaboration between healthcare providers and technology companies. Surgical robots have become a notable trend in healthcare, offering enhanced capabilities for surgical procedures. However, the financial aspect of acquiring and maintaining these robotic systems is a substantial challenge in the market. The initial investment for purchasing and installing surgical robots, as well as ongoing expenses for staff training, maintenance, and instrument sterilization, can be substantial. Regular maintenance is crucial for optimal performance and longevity, involving inspections, software updates, and equipment calibration, which may result in additional costs, such as service contracts or technician fees.

Segment Overview



This surgical robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 General and laparoscopy surgery

1.2 Gynecological surgery

1.3 Orthopedic surgery

1.4 Neurosurgery 1.5 Urology and others



2.1 Hospitals 2.2 Ambulatory service centers



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

General and laparoscopy surgery- Surgical robots have significantly increased in popularity for both general and laparoscopic surgeries due to their numerous advantages. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 200-400 million surgical procedures are performed globally each year. These robots offer surgeons enhanced precision and visualization, enabling them to perform complex procedures with minimal scarring, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery times. Equipped with advanced instruments like articulated robotic arms and high-definition cameras, surgical robots provide surgeons with a magnified 3D view of the surgery site and improved instrument maneuverability. Furthermore, integration with technologies like augmented reality offers surgeons a more detailed understanding of patient-specific anatomical details. The adoption of surgical robots is projected to boost the growth of the general and laparoscopic surgery market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Surgical robots are advanced medical devices that enable HD cameras and automated instruments to perform precise and minimally invasive surgeries. These robots are increasingly being used in outpatient surgery and ambulatory surgery centers for various procedures, including orthopedic surgeries for bone degenerative diseases like arthritis, osteoporosis, hip replacement, and knee replacement surgeries for joints affected by osteoarthritis. Chronic diseases such as cardiac conditions, cancer, and cataracts are also treated with surgical intervention using surgical robots. The use of surgical robots reduces surgical errors, enhances precision, and improves patient outcomes. Medicare and other healthcare providers are recognizing the benefits of these technologies, leading to increased adoption. Instruments and accessories for soft tissues and bones are also available for these robots to expand their capabilities.

Market Research Overview

Surgical robots are advanced medical devices that enable doctors to perform complex surgeries with greater precision and control. These robots, equipped with HD cameras and automated instruments, are increasingly being used in outpatient and ambulatory surgery settings, including ambulatory surgery centers and clinics. Medicare and other healthcare providers are recognizing the benefits of surgical robots, such as reduced surgical errors, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. The urological surgery segment is a significant market for surgical robots, with applications including prostatectomies, nephrectomies, and cystectomies. General surgery, gynaecological surgery, neurosurgery, and oncology are other major application areas. Surgical robots are used in various types of surgeries, including orthopedic surgeries for bone degenerative diseases like arthritis and osteoporosis, hip replacement surgeries, and knee replacement surgeries. Surgical robots are also used in minimally invasive procedures for soft tissues and abnormal structures, such as hernia repair, cholecystectomy, adrenalectomy, and small bowel resection. The market for surgical robots is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing rate of primary hip replacement and primary knee replacement surgeries, as well as the growing number of chronic diseases affecting adults, such as cardiac conditions and cancer. The miniaturization of surgical robotic systems is also driving growth in the market, as these systems can be used in outpatient segment surgical centers and healthcare facilities, reducing the need for inpatient facilities. Traditional surgery techniques are being replaced by minimally invasive techniques, such as laparoscopy, which offer less scarring and faster recovery times. The neurology segment, including neurosurgeries for neurological disorders, is also a growing market for surgical robots. The use of surgical robots in cancer treatment procedures, such as brain surgeries, is expected to drive significant growth in the market. Instruments and accessories are also a significant part of the surgical robots market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



General And Laparoscopy Surgery



Gynecological Surgery



Orthopedic Surgery



Neurosurgery

Urology And Others

End-user



Hospitals

Ambulatory Service Centers

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

