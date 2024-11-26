Syra Health To Present At Noblecon20

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA ) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today its participation in the Noble Capital Markets 20th Annual Equity Conference, known as NobleCon20, taking place December 3-4 in Boca Raton, Florida.

Syra Health CEO, Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, will present at the prestigious event, which highlights emerging growth companies. Dr. Vuppalanchi will deliver the Company's presentation on December 3 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will highlight Syra Health's healthcare solutions, designed to address the growing mental health crisis, other chronic conditions, and child welfare challenges, while delivering both improved patient outcomes and public health advancements. These innovative approaches are particularly impactful in regions where the demand for accessible, affordable, and high-quality care is rapidly increasing, reflecting Syra's commitment to fostering healthier communities and driving meaningful change.

"We are excited to present Syra Health's innovations at the Noble Conference," said Dr. Vuppalanchi. "This platform provides an excellent opportunity to engage with investors to discuss how our solutions are transforming healthcare, improving outcomes, and driving access and affordability across the system."

Following the presentation, Dr. Vuppalanchi will engage in a fireside chat, offering further insights into Syra Health's strategy and vision for the future. In addition to the presentation and fireside chat, Dr. Vuppalanchi will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. Syra Health's CFO, Priya Prasad, will also attend the event.

Syra Health's financial outlook is robust, with strong revenue growth and an expanding market presence. The Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for its innovative healthcare solutions and to continue driving value for stakeholders.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company powering better health in challenging areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology products. Syra Health's offerings are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit .

