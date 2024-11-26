Dr. Brianna Gaynor To Present At PADV Event For DV Mental Health Clinical Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Brianna Gaynor, D, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PADV is delighted to announce that Dr. Brianna Gaynor , Psy.D., has been invited to present at the first annual DV Mental Health Clinical Experience. This event is designed for clinicians and helping professionals committed to supporting survivors of domestic violence to provide crucial insights into mental health practices related to domestic violence.“Participating in the DV Mental Health Clinical Experience allows me to engage with fellow professionals and advocates and exchange invaluable knowledge. I look forward to contributing to the event and continuing to advocate for mental health awareness and support in the context of domestic violence." said Dr. Brianna Gaynor, Clinical Psychologist and motivational speaker , "My upcoming book, slated for release at the end of 2024, is a culmination of years of personal and professional experience. With it, I aim to contribute to the conversation surrounding mental health for youth and adults and provide valuable resources for individuals and professionals navigating complex psychological issues.”Scheduled to occur on April 4, 2025, at 173 Carlyle Street Northwest, Norcross, GA, the "Breaking the Cycle: Interdisciplinary Collaboration in Mental Health and Domestic Violence Prevention" event is now open for registration on the official event's page . Dr. Gaynor's participation adds tremendous value to her expertise in psychology and counseling. Noteworthy is her upcoming book, set to be released at the end of 2024, promising further contributions to mental health discourse.“We are thrilled to have Dr. Brianna Gaynor join us as a speaker," said Ashley Harris, Vice President of Therapeutic Services at PADV. "Her involvement showcases the caliber of providers we have attracted to this interdisciplinary project.”For more information about the DV Mental Health Clinical Experience and to register, please visit .###

