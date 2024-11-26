Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected To 2024 Mid-South Super Lawyers List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Blackwell Law Firm is pleased to announce firm attorney Jeff Blackwell has been named to the 2024 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This is the 11th year in a row Jeff has been selected as an Alabama Super Lawyer. Jeff was recognized for his work helping clients across northern Alabama with serious personal injury claims.Super Lawyers recognizes no more than five percent of the attorneys in each state. The lawyers at Blackwell Law Firm help people across Alabama in personal injury and worker's compensation claims. At the Blackwell Law Firm, the entire focus is personal injury law.The attorneys at Blackwell Law Firm are all AV Preeminent Rated (Top Rated) by their peers in Martindale-Hubbell for their success in helping injured clients. The firm lawyers are dedicated to preparing each client's case to recover the maximum possible compensation. The attorneys at Blackwell Law Firm have handled personal injury cases to verdict in courtrooms across Alabama. The firm's philosophy is built on preparation and hard-work to build the best case for each individual client. From offices in both Huntsville and Athens, the firm represents injured clients statewide.

