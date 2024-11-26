Celebrate The Season With Snoopy Decorations At Lowe's
Date
11/26/2024 3:31:22 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Adorable Peanuts Décor for a Holly Jolly Holiday
DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spread cheer with
Gemmy's charming Peanuts® Christmas decorations, available at Lowe's.
Life-Size Animated Snoopy
Continue Reading
Spread cheer with Gemmy's charming Peanuts® Christmas decorations, available at Lowe's.
Post thi
Celebrate the season with Snoopy decorations from Gemmy, available at Lowe's.
For tons of festive fun, include the Life-Size Animated Snoopy in your setup. Dressed in a Santa suit, the fuzzy 3.6-ft Snoopy holds an antler-wearing Woodstock and dances to the iconic "Linus and Lucy" tune.
Airblown® Inflatables
Make merry moments with Peanuts Airblown® Inflatables:
Car Scene : Snoopy and Woodstock's red car features a C9 light string, green bow, and a "SNOOPY" license plate. Wearing a Santa hat, Snoopy waves from the driver's seat while Woodstock perches on the hood. (6-ft)
Igloo Scene : Chill out! Lounging atop an igloo with a candy cane, Snoopy takes a break from the festivities. In a matching Santa hat, Woodstock stands on the wreath-adorned entrance. (4.5-ft)
Mistletoe Snoopy : Snoopy stands with outstretched arms, dressed in a mistletoe Santa hat and a "Mistletoe Tester" red sweater. (3.5-ft)
Yard Décor
Enhance your display with adorable Snoopy yard decorations, including a
Doghouse Tinsel Sculpture and Blow Mold !
Shop
Gemmy's Peanuts collection at Lowe's.
About
Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit . Connect with us on
Instagram and Facebook .
About Peanuts
The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.
SOURCE Gemmy Industries
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN26112024003732001241ID1108929436
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.