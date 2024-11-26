D&B Engineers And Architects Honored With Prestigious Award For City Of Rome Brownfield Redevelopment Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) engineers-and-architects-lo.jpeg" width="300" height="65" alt="D&B Engineers and Architects Logo" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

D&B Engineers and Architects Logo

D&B's Frank DeVita and Steve Fangmann at ACEC NY EEA 2024 Gala

“Former Rome Cable Site Brownfield Redevelopment” Project Wins Silver Award at ACEC NY's Engineering Excellence Awards Gala

“Former Rome Cable Site Brownfield Redevelopment” Project Wins Silver Award at ACEC NY's Engineering Excellence Awards Gala

- Steven A. Fangmann, President of D&B Engineers and Architects

EAST SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- D&B Engineers and Architects , a leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture, solid waste, and civil and environmental engineering, headquartered in Woodbury, NY, with offices in East Syracuse, NY, has received recognition for Mohawk Valley Edge and Rome Community Brownfield Restoration Corporation's“Former Rome Cable Site, Complex 3 (OU2), Brownfield Redevelopment Project (Cold Point Facility).” D&B received the Silver Engineering Excellence Award (EEA) from the American Council of Engineering Companies New York (ACEC NY) in the Environmental Category during their 57th annual gala event at the Midtown Hilton.

Steven A. Fangmann, President of D&B Engineers and Architects commented,“The Brownfield Redevelopment project in Rome, New York reinvigorated a City of Rome brownfield site and restored the blighted area to productive use. This project created jobs and tax revenues and produced social, environmental and aesthetic benefits. D&B's is proud to have been honored by ACEC NY for our role as prime environmental consultant on the project.”

In total, 124 projects were honored at the 57th Annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala. The Engineering Excellence Awards are presented to projects that encompass both the public and private sector in the following categories: studies, research, and consulting services; building/technology systems; structural systems; surveying and mapping technology; environmental; waste and storm water; water resources; transportation; energy; industrial and manufacturing processes and facilities; and special projects.

Each year, over 50 member firms submit projects that are judged on a rigorous set of criteria, which includes complexity, innovation and value to society. These projects are judged by a panel of industry experts, which includes military and government officials, ACEC National and International leadership, educators from college and university engineering departments, and leadership from other organizations dedicated to the built environment. Awards are distributed based on the average scores received by these judges and are assigned one of four levels (in ascending order): Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond.

About Former Rome Cable Site, Complex 3 (OU2), Brownfield Redevelopment Project (Cold Point Facility)”:

Situated in the Mohawk Valley in central New York State, Rome, New York has been known as 'The Copper City,' a tribute to its role during the United States Industrial Revolution. For more than sixty years, the Rome Cable Corporation produced cable and electrical wire products and became the largest employer in the City of Rome. Upon closing in 2003, the Rome Cable Corporation left nearly 40 acres of industrial facilities. These became subject to years of neglect and environmental liabilities creating amplified blight in the shadows of an urban footprint, further depressing surrounding property values.

Through innovative remedial approaches along with the application of institutional and engineering controls established with the support and guidance of local and state regulatory agencies, a portion of the property went through a significant Brownfield restoration effort. This included construction of a 50,000 square foot advanced manufacturing facility (Cold Point Facility) that created jobs and tax revenues, and also produced social, environmental and aesthetic benefits for local residents and businesses. This undertaking represented a joint initiative of the City of Rome, the Oneida County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA), the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council (MVREDC), the Rome Community Brownfield Restoration Corporation (RCBRC) and the Mohawk Valley Economic Development Growth Enterprises Corporation (MVEDGE).

This Brownfield redevelopment project was a complex endeavor that created positive outcomes for the environment, the economy, and society in the following ways: Improving environmental quality by reducing environmental impacts, protecting natural resources and enhancing biodiversity; boosting economic development by creating new jobs, revitalizing urban areas, increasing property values, generating tax revenues and attracting potential investors; and enhancing social well-being resulting from community engagement throughout all stages of redevelopment; improving quality of life, social inclusion and public safety.

About ACEC New York: ACEC New York is a proactive coalition of almost 300 firms representing every discipline of engineering related to the built environment-civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, environmental, geotechnical-and affiliated companies. Our shared goals are to further the business interests of our membership, enhance the quality and safety of the environment we live and work in, and help ensure the vitality of our communities. For more information, visit .

About D&B Engineers and Architects: For almost 60 years, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional industry leader and innovator that delivers sustainable, cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm's professionals work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management, environmental remediation and drinking water quality issues. Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, the firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.

For more information about D&B Engineers and Architects, please visit , or contact Mr. Gary Cucchi of PMG Strategic, Inc. at (631) 756-7160 or ....

Gary Cucchi

PMG Strategic, Inc.

+1 631-756-7160

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.