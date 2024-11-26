Moi Musical Band Brilliantly Performs As Part Of Gulf Weeks' Activities

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Saud Al-Duwaila KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The of Interior's musical performed on Tuesday outstanding pieces, reflecting the Gulf unity and cooperation, as part of the Gulf weeks' activities leading up to the 45th GCC Summit due in Kuwait on December 1. The band's performance echoed around the Avenues Mall, attracting a large number of audience. (end) aah

