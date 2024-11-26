More Than 10,000 Tents Blown Away By Strong Winds And Rain In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GAZA/ PNN/

Director of Programs and Director of Al-Quds Hospital of the Red Crescent Society in the Gaza Strip Bashar MuraD said that more than 10,000 tents in Mawasi Khan Yunis were blown away by strong winds and rain, forcing the displaced civilians to move their tents to areas far from the beach in very difficult and harsh conditions.

Murad added to the Voice of Palestine that citizens suffer from various chest diseases, especially the elderly and children, due to the lack of winter clothes, heating devices and blankets in light of the significant drop in temperature.

He noted the spread of famine in the Gaza Strip, and the percentage of children suffering from malnutrition reaching 40% in the south, as a result of the Israeli occupation authorities preventing the entry of relief aid and the significant increase in food prices.