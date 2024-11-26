2024 Lupus Research Alliance Gala Raises Millions To Improve Lives Of People With Lupus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Star-studded evening featured Tamron Hall, Halsey, and Honored LRA Founder Robert Wood Johnson and Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) Breaking Through Gala raised nearly $3 million for lupus research, bringing the hope for a world free of lupus closer with every dollar. Emceed by two-time Award-Winning host and bestselling author Tamron Hall , the evening included a commanding performance by GRAMMY® nominated genre-blending singer, songwriter, and activist Halsey .



In welcoming the 500 guests, Tamron Hall explained why she continues to support the Lupus Research Alliance.

"Almost everyone in this room knows what it means to live with lupus only too well – you cope with it every day, or you see its effects on someone you love – and sometimes that's even harder to bear," Hall commented. "I too watch several people I am close to struggle with this disease. Like you, I am here tonight, helping increase disease awareness and raise funds for the most promising research because that is how we can best help the people we care so much about."

This spring, Halsey bravely revealed her lupus diagnosis, raising broad public awareness among 30+ million Instagram followers and beyond, referring them to the Lupus Research Alliance to learn more. On the heels of releasing a powerful album about struggling with chronic illness, including lupus, Halsey shared her lupus journey with Gala guests before performing.



"Opening up about my own lupus diagnosis a few months ago has brought me a sense of comfort, knowing I'm now part of such a passionate and supportive community," said Halsey.

"I hope that through my music, I can help amplify the strength we all share and the brighter future we're working toward."

LRA President and CEO Albert T. Roy commented, "This year's Gala celebrates the Heart of Innovation – inspiring words that eloquently convey why so many support the work of the LRA. Our organization was founded and continues to be fueled by people like this year's co-honorees

The Honorable Robert Wood Johnson and Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg who believe in the power of science and technology as the best way to help those living with lupus. Our mission is driven by that kind of passion, getting to the very heart of what causes lupus and bringing forth innovative discoveries that are transforming lives."

Why improved treatments are still so urgently needed was poignantly illustrated by speaker Jenny Zwick along with her husband and Board member Spencer sharing how lupus has affected their lives.



Special Supporters Recognized for Contributions

Mr. Roy also thanked Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez for their support as Gala Honorary Co-Chairs along with the event Co-Chairs:

Ira Akselrad, President of The Johnson Company and Lupus Research Alliance Board Chair; Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc.; and Spencer J. Zwick; Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Solamere Capital.

Philanthropist and Honorary Gala Co-Chair Michael R. Bloomberg addressed the audience in a special videotaped message of enduring support for the lupus cause as well as a tribute to the organization's late Board of Directors Co-Chair Richard K. DeScherer who passed away this past year.

Robert Wood Johnson Honored for Founding the LRA to Improve the Future for Daughter Jaime

LRA Founding Chairman The Honorable Robert Wood Johnson started the Lupus Research Alliance (then the Alliance for Lupus Research) in 1999 to find answers when his daughter was first diagnosed with lupus as a young child.

Ambassador Johnson explained, "Back then, there was not even one treatment developed for lupus and few scientists were working in the field. Funding more research to improve treatment was clearly critical, not just for my daughter, but for millions more. I am proud that our work laid the foundation for two of the three current lupus-specific treatments, and for many more now in clinical development."

Honoree Hans Vestberg Recognized for Verizon Support of Lupus Research

As Chairman and CEO of Verizon, Hans Vestberg was also honored for the company's long-standing commitment to furthering lupus research. In addition to many years supporting the LRA Walk program directly, Verizon is a cornerstone sponsor of the New York Jets, contributing to the Jets Foundation which is committed to the LRA as one of its primary causes.

In addition to thanking the speakers on stage, Mr. Roy also applauded the entire lupus community who donate for LRA-funded research, advocate for federal research funding, raise disease awareness and participate in clinical research – all doing what they can to improve current treatment and ultimately free the world of lupus. He also pointed everyone's attention to the lighting of the iconic Empire State Building which lit up NYC's skyline in the colors of lupus research – purple and red.

About Lupus

Lupus is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. In lupus, the immune system, meant to defend against infections, produces autoantibodies that mistake the body's own cells as foreign, causing other immune cells to attack organs such as the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs and skin, as well as blood and joints. Ninety percent of people with lupus are women, most often diagnosed between the ages of 15-45. Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian and Pacific Islander people are disproportionately affected by lupus and more likely to experience severe lupus symptoms.

About the Lupus Research Alliance

The Lupus Research Alliance is the largest non-governmental, non-profit funder of lupus research worldwide. The organization aims to transform treatment by funding the most innovative lupus research, fostering diverse scientific talent, and driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and ultimately a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance's Board of Directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations goes to support lupus research programs. For more information or to donate to lupus research, visit the LRA at LupusResearch and on social media at:

