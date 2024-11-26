Premier Catch Announces Black Friday Deals On Premium Seafood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Catch has announced its 2024 Black Friday deal : 20% off of all orders over $300. Running through December 2, 2024, this limited-time enables consumers nationwide to access sustainably sourced, premium wild seafood at a discounted price. The company offers free on qualifying orders and expedited shipping options for last-minute holiday needs.Shipping deadlines ensure that all orders can arrive by Christmas. For free standard shipping, orders must be placed by December 16; orders placed on December 17 must use 2-Day Air, and December 18 is the cutoff for Overnight delivery. No deliveries are available after December 18.Premier Catch's Black Friday sale offers seafood options that range from Dungeness crab legs to miso-marinated black cod and beyond, all flash-frozen for maximum freshness. Exclusions apply to gift cards, subscriptions, and other ongoing promotions.

