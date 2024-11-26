BOB THE DRAG QUEEN AND MONÉT X CHANGE TO HOST REACH LA's 3RD ANNUAL CELEBRATION GALA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Gala to Support Mental and Creative Arts Programs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REACH LA , a nonprofit supporting Black and Latine LGBTQ+ youth, announces Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change as hosts of its third annual Celebration Gala in Los Angeles at Union Station on February 15, 2025. Funds raised will allow REACH LA to continue providing free clinical therapy, and creative arts programming.

With Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change as hosts, guests can anticipate an evening full of comedy, and inspiration. Both queens are not just celebrated entertainers, they're outspoken supporters of mental health and creative freedom-causes that align perfectly with REACH LA's mission.

"As passionate advocates for mental health and creative expression, Bob and Monet share our mission to provide exposure and opportunities for young adults in these communities," said Miguel Bujanda, REACH LA's CEO.

"Bob and Monét embody our commitment to empowering LGBTQ+ youth of color," said Board President Stephen Morales. "Their presence sends a powerful message that queer youth are valuable, worthy, and belong in every space, no matter how prestigious."

Bob the Drag Queen , an advocate for the mental well-being of marginalized communities, brings a powerful voice to the event. As an artist, comedian, and philanthropist, Bob is known for using humor and storytelling to challenge stigma and promote healing.

Monét X Change , a vocal champion for mental health advocacy, brings her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the stage. Monét uses her platform to advocate for self-expression and support mental health through vulnerable storytelling in her art, while creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals to feel seen and heard.

Featuring performances, awards, and more, gala tickets can be purchased for $300 each or $3,000 per table at

. Funds will support REACH LA's mental health and creative arts programming. Early purchase is encouraged for this sellout event.

About REACH LA

REACH LA

is an LA-based nonprofit on a mission to engage, empower, and celebrate LGBTQIA+ people of color and their communities through four pillars of social enterprise, creative arts, personal development, and health and wellness. A partner of the CDC's Let's Stop HIV Together campaign, REACH LA is dedicated to reducing stigma and fighting back against the HIV/AIDS epidemic. For more information, visit .

SOURCE REACH LA

