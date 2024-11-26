7Shifts Announces 382 Ranking As A Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company Credits 286% Revenue Growth to its Comprehensive & Unrelenting Dedication to Empowering Restaurant Success

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7shifts , the all-in-one team management app for restaurant operators, today announced it has ranked number 382

on the Deloitte Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America. This is the fifth consecutive year that 7shifts has appeared on the prestigious list, its 286% growth over the last three years reinforces its position as a leader in the restaurant technology industry.

"We've grown so much over the 10 years we've been in business that it is really rewarding to be part of this distinguished group of companies once again," said Jordan Boesch , CEO at 7shifts. "We are proud to have paid out more than $190 million in wages to more than 13,000 hospitality workers across the USA. This recognition from Deloitte affirms that we have been able to quickly impress our customers and do our part to make the restaurant industry a top place to work for employees, too."

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing companies in particular sectors-both public and private-in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

"At Square, we value strong partnerships with key industry players like 7shifts, which help complement our suite of offerings tailored for food and beverage businesses," said Ramsey Aweti , Head of Food and Beverage Partnerships at Square. "Together, we look forward to serving more restaurants in the future, providing powerful tech offerings to help them run their businesses."

About 7shifts

Born in the back office of a sandwich shop, 7shifts was founded by Jordan Boesch in 2014 with the goal of building simple solutions to solve even the most complex team management challenges. 7shifts is a scheduling, payroll, and employee retention app designed to improve performance for restaurants. The easy-to-use app offers industry-specific features that help more than 50,000 restaurants save time, reduce errors, and keep labor costs in check. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit .

