BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced the Q4 2024 release of its award-winning Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI® component libraries. The release includes comprehensive updates to enhance the design-to-code handoff process, improve integration with the latest .NET and JavaScript frameworks and enable easier creation of data visualizations and reports. This milestone reflects the commitment by Progress to deliver the most comprehensive toolset for modern-looking user experiences-from professionally designed building blocks and customization tools to rich components' functionality with support for the newest frameworks.

“We are excited to continue to push the envelope of the design to code capabilities available on the market today," said Loren Jarrett, EVP and General Manager, Digital Experience, Progress.“With this release of Telerik and Kendo UI, we're taking design-to-developer automation to the next level, addressing critical challenges in the design-to-code process and providing day-zero support for the latest .NET and JavaScript frameworks. Our products continue to evolve ahead of technology trends, enabling developers to stay at the forefront of what is needed to deliver great digital experiences that drive business outcomes.”

Streamlining the Design-to-Code Workflow

The highlight of the Q4 release is its focus on design operations. Over 70 new Page Templates and Building Blocks, preconfigured with Progress® Telerik® UI for Blazor , Progress® Kendo UI® for Angular , and Progress® KendoReactTM components, have been introduced to expedite application design and development. These assets cater to developers with or without dedicated design support and can be easily incorporated into existing design systems as reusable assets.

Additionally, Progress® ThemeBuilderSM now supports a broader range of styling options. Before, users could only style Telerik and Kendo UI components. Now designers and developers can leverage this tool to style any HTML elements and convert any Figma components into HTML, streamlining UI customization and minimizing CSS work.

Embracing the Latest Frameworks and Technologies

This release offers day-zero compatibility with .NET 9 and Angular 19, showcasing the dedication from Progress to adopting the latest advancements in development frameworks. With added support for Angular hybrid standalone components and KendoReact components integration with Astro, developers can expect a seamless experience when building modern UIs.

Enhanced Data-Driven Experiences

The Q4 2024 update introduces new data visualization and reporting features to satisfy complex application requirements:



DataGrid-Chart Integration : A new feature in Kendo UI enables application users to quickly generate various chart types directly from Grid selections and other data-bound components, enhancing data visualization and speeding up decision-making. Modern and Accessible Reporting Capabilities : Enhancements include right-to-left (RTL) text support in Skia-based rendering, simplified web service integration, initial report preview and event handlers in Progress® Telerik® Reporting components, enabling developers to deliver a more accessible and efficient reporting experience.

More Enhancements to the Enterprise Development Experience

With each release, Telerik and Kendo UI libraries add many new features and components aimed at making the business app development experience as productive as ever. This release is highlighted by data grid enhancements, new components that keep Telerik UI for Blazor and Telerik UI for MAUI libraries on the leading edge and much more.

The Q4 2024 Developer Tools release is available today. To learn more about the latest Telerik and Kendo UI component libraries releases, visit the release overview page .

