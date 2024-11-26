(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Non-Alcoholic Wine Option Available Across Princess Fleet and Offers Refreshing Taste and Sophistication, Perfect for Any Occasion

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises is celebrating life's moments with a splash of pink, as the line introduces icon and entrepreneur Kylie Minogue's award-winning No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé to its exclusive "Love Line Premium Liquors" collection. This delightful, alcohol-free sparkling wine, with its vibrant notes of fresh strawberries, is the latest addition to the impressive lineup of celebrity fine wines and spirits.

Princess Cruises Partners with Kylie Minogue to Add Zero Alcohol Sparkling Rosé to Celebrity-Curated“Love Line Premium Liquors Collection”

Minogue's signature No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé Wine, crafted with the same luxury and flair that has made her wine collection a global success selling 17 million bottles worldwide since launching in 2020, will join the collection of premium liquors and beverages designed to enhance the guest experience aboard every Princess Cruises ship. As part of the "Love Line Premium Liquors Collection," this zero-alcohol option brings a sophisticated touch to the inclusive offerings, catering to a wide variety of tastes and preferences.

"At Princess Cruises, we are dedicated to creating exceptional experiences that delight every guest, and our collaboration with Kylie Minogue is a perfect example of how we are always evolving to meet their needs," said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. "Kylie's Sparkling Rosé is an ideal fit for our 'Love Line Premium Liquors Collection,' offering a refreshing, alcohol-free option that still delivers the premium taste and elegance our guests expect."

Minogue has always been passionate about celebrating life's moments with style. Her bestselling No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé Wine is crafted to offer vibrant, effervescent flavors of fresh berries and citrus, with a crisp and delicate finish. Ideal for any occasion, it provides a refined and celebratory drink experience without the alcohol, making it perfect for those seeking a refreshing alternative.

Tasting Notes:

No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé blends European premium grapes with green tea from Yunnan, China. The tea is meticulously hand-plucked and brewed into a strong infusion, enhancing the grape ferment. This process results in a complex, finely balanced Rosé with added mouthfeel and dried tannins, all without generating any alcohol. At just 22 calories per 100ml, it offers a delicious, lighter alternative to traditional sparkling wines.

About "Love Line Premium Liquors Collection" from Princess Cruises:

Minogue is the seventh celebrity to join Princess Cruises' "Love Line Premium Liquors Collection," launched earlier this year, rolling out on all 16 ships and included in the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages. Her No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé joins Betty Booze and Betty Buzz (also non-alcoholic) by Blake Lively; Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey; Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Live Schreiber; Voli 305 Vodka by Pitbull; Melarosa Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon by Jason Aldean; and Love Prosecco by Artist Romero Britto.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting .

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Sun Princess, the brand's new, next-level Love Boat named Condé Nast Traveler's Mega Ship of the Year, introduces the groundbreaking Sphere Class platform and will be joined by sister ship, Star Princess, in Fall 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK ).



