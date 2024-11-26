Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 11.23% To Reach US$4.869 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The portable oxygen concentrator is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% from US$2.860 billion in 2025 to US$4.869 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the portable oxygen concentrator is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$4.869 billion in 2030.A portable oxygen concentrator is a type of small and quiet oxygen concentrator, that is designed for personal applications. The portable oxygen concentrator offers multiple benefits over other types of concentrators, which include improved mobility, and better sleep. The portable oxygen concentrator also offers enhanced battery life and cost-effective operations. The global demand for portable oxygen concentrators is estimated to witness significant growth with the increasing global cases of various types of respiratory diseases, like COPD, bronchitis, and heart diseases among others.Similarly, with the increasing global demand for oxygen concentrators across the globe, the demand for portable oxygen concentrators is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted timeline. In the global portable concentrator market, various global leaders have introduced new products and solutions, with advanced features. For instance, in October 2024, Inogen, Inc., a global leader in medical technology, that offers a wide range of innovative products and solutions for respiratory disease, announced the launch of the Rove 4 portable oxygen concentrator. The latest Rove 4 portable oxygen concentrator, delivers oxygen output and is lightweight design. This portable oxygen concentrator can deliver up to 80 ml per minute of medical-grade oxygen, and it features a 3-bottery configuration system, which offers a battery life of about 5 hours and 45 minutes.Access sample report or view details:By product, the portable oxygen concentrator market is segmented into continuous-flow portable oxygen concentrators and pulse-flow portable oxygen concentrators. The continuous-flow portable oxygen concentrators category is forecasted to witness significant growth, in the product segment of the portable oxygen concentrator market. The continuous-flow portable oxygen concentrators are a type of portable oxygen concentrator, which constantly deliver oxygen at an adjustable rate. The continuous-flow portable oxygen concentrators have the capacity to operate constantly day and night and help to deliver medical-grade oxygen.The end-user segment of the portable oxygen concentrator market is categorized into home care settings, air ambulances, and others. Under the end-user segment of the portable oxygen concentrator market, the homecare setting category is estimated to witness massive growth during the forecasted timeline. The home care setting is a type of personal residence setting of health care services. The homecare setting offers multiple benefits over the clinical setting, as it offers peace of mind to the patients, and also provides a sense of freedom. The homecare settings also help in providing more personalized care to the patients, and minimizes the cost of healthcare. With the increasing global demand for homecare settings across the global market, the demand for personalized and portable medical devices , like oxygen concentrators is also expected to witness a significant growth during the forecasted timeline.Based on geography, the North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the portable oxygen concentrator market. The North American region is expected to witness significant growth majorly with the growing governmental investment in the healthcare devices sector. The North American region is among the leading healthcare and personal care technology developers, with multiple market leaders operating in the region. The governments in the region, especially in countries like the USA and Canada have also introduced key policies and investment schemes to increase the research and development of portable healthcare devices across the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the portable oxygen concentrator market that have been covered are Precision Medical Inc., Boost Oxygen LLC, Nidek Medical Products Inc., Philips Healthcare, Drive DeVilbiss International, Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries, Inogen Inc, Summit Oxygen international, Oxygen Plus Inc., and ABC Healthcare.The market analytics report segments the portable oxygen concentrator market as follows:.By ProductoContinuous Flow Portable Oxygen concentratoroPulse Flow Portable Oxygen Concentrator.By End-UseroHomecare SettingoAir AmbulanceoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Thailand.Taiwan.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Precision Medical Inc..Boost Oxygen LLC.Nidek Medical Products Inc..Philips Healthcare.Drive DeVilbiss international.Invacare Corporation.Chart Industries.Inogen Inc.Summit Oxygen international.Oxygen Plus Inc..ABC HealthcareExplore More Reports:.Consumer Oxygen Equipment Market:.Global Packaged Oxygen Market:.Angiography Equipment Market:

