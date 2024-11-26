(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Mar-Jac Poultry Donates 2,800 Pounds of Chicken to Gainesville Community Thanksgiving Feed

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mar-Jac Poultry is proud to announce a donation of 2,800 pounds of chicken to the 12th Annual Gainesville Community Thanksgiving Feed. This substantial contribution will help provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Hall County.“At Mar-Jac Poultry, we believe in giving back to the communities we call home,” said Phillip Turner, Georgia Complex Manager, Mar-Jac Poultry.“We're honored to partner with the Gainesville Community Thanksgiving Feed and help ensure everyone has a delicious meal to enjoy this Thanksgiving.”The Gainesville Community Thanksgiving Feed is a collaborative effort to combat food insecurity in Hall County. Donations are being accepted through November 28th.Ways to Support:Donate online:Call: Kathy Amos at (678) 617-1413 to donate by check or credit card.Volunteer: Call (770) 535-8424 to learn about volunteer opportunities.About Mar-Jac Poultry:Mar-Jac Poultry is a leading producer of high-quality poultry products dedicated to providing consumers with safe, affordable, and nutritious chicken. Mar-Jac Poultry operates throughout the Southeast, maintaining a strong commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

Lisa Becker

Mar-Jac Poultry

+1 770-531-5000

email us here

