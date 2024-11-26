Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Cuban, El Salvadoran Ambs.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a copy of the credentials of Cuba's Ambassador to Kuwait Alain Perez Torres at the on Tuesday. Al-Yahya also received a copy of El Salvador's Ambassador to Kuwait Juan Carlos credentials at the Ministry. During the separate receptions, the minister wished the new ambassadors success in their duties and further development and prosperity. (end) nma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.