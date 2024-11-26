عربي


Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Cuban, El Salvadoran Ambs.


11/26/2024 9:15:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a copy of the credentials of Cuba's Ambassador to Kuwait Alain Perez Torres at the Ministry on Tuesday.
Al-Yahya also received a copy of El Salvador's Ambassador to Kuwait Juan Carlos credentials at the Ministry.
During the separate receptions, the minister wished the new ambassadors success in their duties and further development and prosperity. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

