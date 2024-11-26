HONEYWELL UPDATES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE
Date
11/26/2024 9:01:23 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON ) today announced an update to the company's participation at the upcoming Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference.
Vimal Kapur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell, will present instead of Billal Hammoud, President and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell Building Automation, at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials conference in New York City on Thursday, December 5, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. EST.
A real-time Audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at , where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit .
Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, , as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.
|
Contacts:
|
|
|
|
Media
|
Investor Relations
|
Stacey Jones
|
Sean
Meakim
|
(980) 378-6258
|
(704) 627-6200
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Honeywell
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN26112024003732001241ID1108927917
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.