Cerca Homes Launches New Prefab Golf Simulator Studio Line For Backyards And Commercial Use

Revolutionizing How Golf Enthusiasts Play, Practice, and Entertain at Home

- Ohad Einbinder, CEOBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The golf simulator industry is growing rapidly and is projected to reach a $4.3 billion market by 2030. As more homeowners look to integrate golf simulators into their daily lives, finding suitable space for them remains a common challenge. Basements and garages are often unavailable or unsuitable for conversion, and using simulators inside the home can sometimes be less practical or convenient for families.Introducing Cerca Homes' Backyard Golf Simulator StudiosCerca Homes, a company specializing in prefabricated backyard solutions, has developed an innovative response to this issue: a standalone backyard golf simulator studio. This new product line was born from a customer's simple request for a dedicated space to practice at home.“This wasn't just about creating a new product; it was about addressing a specific problem raised by our customers,” said Ohad Einbinder, CEO of Cerca Homes.Product Development and ExpansionThe first 350 sq. ft. golf studio was installed in 2023, and by 2024, the product line was fully developed, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in Cerca's portfolio. Customers can choose between two standard models or build something completely bespoke. The studios are designed with modern prefab construction techniques, offering many advantages over traditional construction.Designed for Compatibility and Advanced Golf TechnologyThe studios are engineered to support most golf simulator brands, ensuring compatibility with the latest technology. From advanced swing analytics to virtual play on iconic courses, these studios enable golfers to bring professional-grade practice directly to their backyard.Innovative and Efficient ConstructionUnlike many prefab systems, the Cerca system is installed without needing cranes or heavy equipment. The panels are carried through areas as small as doorways and garages. Cerca's approach focuses on simplicity and innovation. Using a panelized construction system, the studios are designed for quick assembly, reducing time on site and overall disruption related to construction. Customizable layouts, geometric architecture, and features such as taller ceilings allow homeowners to tailor the space to their preferences.A Versatile Space for Multiple Uses“What's truly unique about these units is how they provide a dedicated space without disrupting the home. They're incredibly versatile-many of our clients use them not just for golf but also as gaming rooms, home gyms, or movie rooms. And there's something special about stepping outside your home for a quick practice session anytime you want. Imagine having access to hundreds of courses, right in your backyard” Einbinder explained.Commitment to Innovation and Customer-Centric DesignCerca Homes continues to prioritize innovation and sustainability in its designs, providing practical solutions that align with homeowners' evolving needs. The backyard golf simulator studios highlight the company's commitment to listening to its customers and transforming their ideas into reality.About Cerca HomesCerca Homes helps homeowners create extra space by reimagining their backyards with premium prefab sheds, ADUs, and homes. With a focus on innovative design and stress-free installation, Cerca provides families with the extra space they need to live, work, and play-all without the hassle of traditional construction.Learn MoreFor more information, visit /golfExplore the golf studio catalog atMedia Contact

