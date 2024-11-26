Victor Gonzalez Herrera: Simi Fest 2024 Inaugurates A New Era Of Cultural And Environmental Responsibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Victor Gonzalez HerreraLOS ÁNGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simi Fest 2024 debuted on November 23 at Mexico City's Bicentennial Park, inviting thousands to celebrate music, community, and environmental action.Spearheaded by Victor Gonzalez Herrera , CEO of Farmacias Similares, the event was an initiative rooted in sustainability and accessibility that aims to become a pillar of Mexico's cultural calendar.The "Bombas de Vida" program, which reflects Farmacias Similares' commitment to environmental stewardship, was a cornerstone of the festival's green mission.Each ticket purchased contributed to the production of "seed bombs" made of clay, soil, compost, and native seeds. These capsules are used in remote areas during the rainy season. These eco-friendly capsules promote reforestation in fragile ecosystems, combat deforestation, and restore biodiversity.Simi Fest's programming spanned genres and cultures, with international stars like Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals and Jungle are alongside Mexican talents like Ely Guerra, Technicolor Fabrics, Motel, and Ruzzi.To add an interactive touch, the festival's "Joy Factory" allowed attendees to make their own Dr. Simi stuffed animals, a nod to CINIA . This Puebla state-based company employs nearly 400 people, 90% of whom live with disabilities. This activity creates lasting memories and highlights Farmacias Similares' commitment to inclusive employment and social empowerment.By choosing Parque Bicentenario, known for its sustainable design and natural surroundings, Simi Fest reinforced Victor Gonzalez Herrera's vision of combining cultural experiences with environmental awareness. The venue's green landscape complemented the festival's spirit, offering an immersive experience where entertainment converged with ecological awareness.González Herrera envisions Simi Fest 2024 as a catalyst for positive change in the Mexican festival scene, prioritizing social impact and accessibility. "This is more than a festival," he says. "Our goal is for Simi Fest 2024 to become a platform that entertains and benefits society."Her words reflect Farmacias Similares' ongoing commitment to projects that empower the community and promote environmental responsibility, redefining the role of festivals in cultural and social innovation.

