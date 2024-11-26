Smart Sensor Market To Achieve Worth Of USD 240.95 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford USA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Smart Sensor size will reach a value of USD 240.95 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 17.10% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The need for smart sensors is driven by the growth of connected devices that rely on them to acquire and transfer data. Expansions in miniaturization and sensor also further the smart sensor market growth as they have made it possible to put smart sensors in many different product lines. The use of smart sensors has become a plus for environmental monitoring and energy efficiency, which will further encourage market growth in the future years. In addition, an increasing trend in automation of industrial processes through expanded application of sensors that can take inventory, monitor, and regulate machinery, besides optimizing the production process, will support growth. In an industrial setup, real-time control and monitoring of temperature, pressure, flow rate, and other characteristics sensed can be achieved through the use of smart sensors. This has contributed to raising production, reducing downtime, and increasing efficiency-all factors that are gradually growing the smart sensor industry. Download a detailed overview: Browse in-depth TOC on the“Smart Sensor Market” Pages- 197 Tables- 92 Figures- 76 Smart Sensor Market Overview:

Dominance of Smart Sensors in Automotive Industry Due to Safety and Efficiency

The automotive segment dominated in terms of holding the global smart sensors market share. Smart sensors have a wide range of applications in cars with respect to diverse functions, including efficiency, comfort, and safety. Such sensors are applied in ADAS adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and collision avoidance functions. The automotive industry is witnessing high uptake of smart sensors. Increased vigilance in the focus on vehicle safety standards and rising expectations on connected and autonomous cars are intensifying. The penetration of smart sensors into hybrid and electric cars (EVs) adds fuel to the control of this market segment.

Touch Sensors are Expected to Lead Due to its Innovation Across Industries

The touch sensor segment is the significant shareholding segment in the global smart sensor market. Touch sensors are used in high numbers within various industries such as industrial automation, automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare. Increased demand for touch-enabled gadgetry including tablets, smartphones, and interactive kiosks is the growth driver for this market. That is partly why this market is gaining much attention as touch sensors are finding more applications in home automation and automobile entertainment systems.

North America Leading Owing to Advanced Technological Infrastructure

North America dominated the global smart sensor industry. It enjoys enormous R&D investment, a well-developed industrial sector, and excellent technical infrastructure. Due to the presence of major market players and a thriving innovation ecosystem, especially in the US, it has become a significant leader. The supremacy of the region lies in the reason of the significant uptake of smart sensor technology across a wide variety of industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. North America has experienced an increased need for smart sensors used in devices of the Internet of Things, home automation systems, and ADAS. In addition, smart sensors have rapidly grown in industrial automation due to a heightened concern with raising productivity and efficiency in production.

Smart Sensor Market Insights

Drivers



Growing Demand for IoT Integration

Increase in Focus on Automation Automotive Industry's Demand for Smart Sensors

Restraints



Lack of Skilled Workers

Vulnerability to Cyberattacks Challenges related to vendor lock-in

Key Players Operating within the Smart Sensor Market



Analog Devices, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Omron Corporation

Sensirion AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies AG General Electric

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for IoT integration, rise in focus on automation), restraints (high implementation costs and data security concerns) opportunities (integration with AI technologies, expansion in emerging markets), and challenges (high development & production costs, data privacy & security concerns) influencing the growth of the smart sensor market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the smart sensor market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the smart sensor market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

