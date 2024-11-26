Suntec India Secures Clutch Global And Champion Awards For Fall 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 19th November 2024, United States: SunTec India, a globally acclaimed IT outsourcing company, has been honored as the Clutch Global and Champion Award Winner for Fall 2024,

The Clutch Global honorees are selected based on their expertise and positive client reviews published on Clutch. In addition to earning a Clutch Global Award, SunTec India secured a spot among the 2024 Fall Clutch Champions-an accolade presented to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners for their outstanding performance and for obtaining at least three new verified client reviews between May 20th and November 5th, 2024.



With an extensive portfolio of successful projects across data solutions, mobile app development, photo editing, eCommerce store management, and digital marketing, the company continues to deliver impactful results for its clients worldwide. This dual achievement awarded by Clutch not only solidifies SunTec India's position as a leader in the competitive IT outsourcing industry but also celebrates the company's client-focused culture.



Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Rohit Bhateja, Director of Digital Engineering Services & Head of Marketing at SunTec India, said:“Our consistent recognition by Clutch is more than an achievement; it's a validation of our core values and our promise to deliver unparalleled IT solutions. It is both a motivation and a responsibility to continue setting benchmarks in IT outsourcing services and creating value for our clients.”



About SunTec India



SunTec India is a 25-years-old IT outsourcing company with a reputation for blending technical expertise, industry knowledge, and an innovative mindset to drive value for global businesses. With ISO certifications for data security and quality as well as HIPAA and CMMI certifications, the company specializes in offering a vast range of business process outsourcing services in data, eCommerce, digital marketing, and web & app development domains.



