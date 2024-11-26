US & Canada, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global aesthetic medical devices market is observing significant growth owing to the surge in the adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures and the increase in the prevalence of skin disorders and consumer awareness about skincare treatments.

The report carries out an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The aesthetic medical devices market entails an array of platforms and services that are expected to dominate the market in the coming years.









The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders-including aesthetic medical device companies, healthcare providers, distributors and suppliers of aesthetic medical devices, academic institutions, and research organizations-along with valuable insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth : The aesthetic medical devices market is expected to reach US$ 44.60 billion by 2031 from US$ 19.21 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Aesthetic medical devices are specialized tools and technologies used in cosmetic procedures to enhance physical appearance. These devices include cosmetic lasers, radiofrequency (RF) systems, ultrasound technology, and injectables such as dermal fillers. Aesthetic medical devices are designed for both noninvasive and minimally invasive treatments, targeting various concerns such as skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and hair removal. These devices are commonly utilized in medical spas, dermatology clinics, and cosmetic surgery practices. The aesthetic medical devices market is growing continuously owing to increasing consumer demand for aesthetic treatments, advancements in technology, and a rising awareness of personal appearance among various demographics. Moreover, the rise in the incidence of congenital face & tooth deformities and an increase in awareness of aesthetic appearance are expected to favor the market growth in the coming years.



Increase in Prevalence of Skin Disorders and Consumer Awareness Regarding Skincare Treatments : The prevalence of disorders such as dermatitis, acne, psoriasis, and other skin anomalies, including warts, moles, and lesions, is increasing worldwide. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most common skin condition in the US and affects ~50 million Americans annually. There is a global demand for laser treatments, body contouring, and skin tightening. As per The Aesthetic Society, 41,301 skin rejuvenation procedures were performed in the US, generating a revenue of US$ 31,567,167 in 2021. Additionally, consumer awareness about skincare treatments is increasing the number of medspas and skin clinics that provide affordable skin treatments for various skin conditions. Thus, an increase in the prevalence of skin disorders and consumer awareness regarding skincare treatments drives the market.



Rise in Medical Tourism Worldwide : Countries such as Brazil, South Korea, Turkey, India, Germany, Mexico, Spain, and Malaysia are becoming hotspots for medical tourism destinations. According to Forbes, Brazil recorded the second-highest number of cosmetic procedures worldwide after China and the US in 2020. In the same year, 1.49 million plastic surgery procedures took place in Brazil, with liposuction, breast augmentation, and abdominoplasty being the most popular treatments. Additionally, according to the Medical Tourism Index, Mexico has emerged as a top medical tourism destination, attracting patients from all over the world, especially from the US and Canada. Mexico City had the highest density of plastic surgeons per population as of February 2020, with 434 licensed physicians practicing that specialty. In 2020, over 74,000 liposuctions were performed in Mexico, making it the most common plastic surgery procedure in the country. Thus, the rise in medical tourism fuels the aesthetic medical devices market growth.



Geographical Insights : In 2023, North America led the aesthetic medical devices market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Report Scope & Segmentation-