RAKEZ unveils opportunities in UAE’s thriving construction sector at Big 5 Global

Ras Al Khaimah, 26 November 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is set to highlight the dynamic growth opportunities in the UAE's construction sector at this year’s Big 5 Global exhibition, taking place at Dubai World Trade Center.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “As the UAE’s construction continues to expand—commanding 44% of new projects in the MENA region—now is the perfect time for global construction enterprises to establish their presence here. Ras Al Khaimah alone hosts over 1,000 projects valued at more than USD 75 billion, including the USD 5 billion Wynn Resort project. Given its strategic location, which provides access to major logistical hubs, the emirate is well-positioned to support the construction sector. As home to international firms such as Peikko Group, Sobha Modular, and Hira Industries, RAKEZ is a key force for startups, SMEs, and investors seeking substantial growth and expansion. At Big 5 Global, we are showcasing how RAKEZ serves as the premier hub for construction companies looking to tap into the opportunities we offer.”

RAKEZ offers seamless access to global markets and the rapidly growing local economy. The economic zone creates a comprehensive, business-friendly ecosystem that supports businesses in every step of their establishment and expansion. This includes licensing, providing the right facility for business operations, assistance with necessary approvals, visa processing, connections to financing options, and introductions to key suppliers and partners. Such a nurturing environment enables businesses to efficiently manage logistics, access specialised workforce, and build essential industry connections, thereby streamlining their entry and operations within the UAE.

The recent expansions of Peikko Group, Sobha Modular, and Hira Industries within RAKEZ highlight the potential for construction firms to thrive. These companies have also boosted their regional operations by leveraging RAKEZ’s robust infrastructure and services.

Investors and companies attending the Big 5 Global Exhibition are encouraged to visit the RAKEZ stand to learn more about the unique advantages and competitive edge RAKEZ offers. The event serves as an excellent platform for stakeholders to discover how they can benefit from the booming construction sector in the UAE.



