Trump pledges to slap new tariffs on main US trading associates

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has declared his intention to impose extensive tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China once he takes office in January. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump outlined his plan to levy a 25% tariff on all goods from Mexico and Canada, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the fentanyl crisis. He argued that these countries could resolve the issues with crime and drug trafficking, particularly the flow of fentanyl into the US.



Additionally, Trump proposed a blanket 10% tariff on Chinese imports, in addition to existing duties, unless Beijing takes stronger actions against drug dealers responsible for sending fentanyl into the US. The fentanyl epidemic, along with illegal immigration, was a major topic during the 2024 election campaign.



Trump, who has previously been known for his "tariff man" approach, waged a trade war with China during his first term, imposing tariffs and restricting China's access to high-tech US products. In response, the Chinese Embassy in Washington warned that a trade war would not benefit either side, echoing comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who cautioned against harmful competition in US-China relations.

MENAFN26112024000045015687ID1108927218