Amouage Introduces Captivating Olfactory Journeys At Mandarin Oriental, Muscat

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) In a poetic union of artistry and luxury, Amouage has collaborated with Mandarin Oriental, Muscat, to offer guests a sensory escape into an olfactive world of sophistication and elegance. The independent Omani High Perfumery House is bringing its unique combination of forward-thinking, deep-rooted heritage and artisanal mastery to elevate the journey of discovery at Mandarin Oriental's first hotel opening in the Sultanate.

Whether it's discerning leisure travellers, business executives from the region or Omani flneurs seeking an immersive Muscat experience, guests will appreciate the shared dedication to craftsmanship that unites Amouage and Mandarin Oriental, Muscat. Both embody a harmonious blend of aesthetics and an unwavering commitment to exceptional quality.

At the heart of the collaboration lies the exclusive bespoke amenities creation, Anchorage, available in select Signature Suites and the Bridal Suite connected to the Al Thuraya Grand Ballroom. Created by renowned perfumer, Ccile Zarokian, the new fragrance is inspired by the diverse and charming scents of the Amouage Manufacture in Muscat, evoking a sense of serene worldliness that first envelops guests in pink pepper berries, blue ginger and cardamom, offering a warm and inviting ambience. The Anchorage amenities include a bath and shower gel, hand wash, hand cream, shampoo and conditioner.

“At Amouage, we believe that true luxury is not just about what you see or touch but rather about what you feel. It is about creating moments that speak directly to the heart, stirring deep connections to time, place and emotion,” expressed Renaud Salmon, Amouage Chief Creative Officer.

“Our collaboration with Mandarin Oriental, Muscat grew from this belief and today, we are excited to share our passion for rich, multi-sensory experiences with the hotel's discerning guests, where notes of frankincense, rose and patchouli unfold softly, creating a dialogue between the past and the future.”

Nicolas Dubort, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Muscat, added,“We are delighted to partner with Amouage, an

icon in the perfumery world,

to elevate our

guest experience with

exclusive

Anchorage amenities. This bespoke fragrance embodies Oman and elevates the craftmanship and harmonious setting of our luxurious accommodation. These refined touches offer guests a true sense of Oman's beauty and culture. Whether guests are working or relaxing, they can now savour their stay in a scented oasis of elegance.”

The world-exclusive debut of Anchorage at Mandarin Oriental, Muscat is the first of a series of experiences designed to enchant clients, which will extend to an olfactive spa experience, a bespoke Amouage Suite, a new concept boutique and a seasonal caf. The coming together of the two brands is a testament to a shared vision of bridging tradition with innovation to push the boundaries of modern luxury.