(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 26 November: Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II (TCHF II) has deployed ~ 90% of its Fund II corpus across the healthcare and life sciences value chain spanning pharmaceuticals, healthcare delivery and health-tech. TCHF has raised over USD 200 Mn across the two fund vintages.



In FY24, TCHF II investments have delivered the following impact

- 1.7 Mn direct health beneficiaries (18% growth y-o-y)

- 41 new jobs created for every US$1Mn invested

- ~ 6,350 employees (14% growth y-o-y) across 9 Fund II portfolio companies

- 30% y-o-y increase in women employees; women employed account for 27% of TCHF portfolio workforce



The ESG & Impact Report 2024 underscores the fund's efforts to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations and measure impact outcomes. TCHF II has committed to specific impact targets, which includes creating at least 26 jobs for every USD 1 Mn invested and driving a double-digit growth in beneficiaries. In India, where a significant portion of healthcare costs is still out-of-pocket, TCHF II’s investments focus on improving access to high quality and affordable healthcare. In FY24, TCHF portfolio companies operated a total of 300 healthcare facilities, and delivered 160 Mn+ product and services volume addressing the need gap in the healthcare sector today.



Commenting on the launch of the ESG & Impact Report 2024, Ms. Visalakshi Chandramouli, Managing Partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II, said; "TCHF II continues to be a catalyst for meaningful change, addressing India's critical healthcare needs. With a steadfast commitment to measurable impact, we work with portfolio companies to improve their ESG performance, integrate sustainable practices, and enhance operational efficiencies. These milestones reflect TCHF’s unwavering commitment to building a healthier, more inclusive, and sustainable future through its portfolio network."







