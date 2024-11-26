(MENAFN- Gwclogistics) Through its subsidiary GWC Services



GWC and Offshore Fabrication Company Ink MoU to Develop 100,000 Sqm at Ras Al-Khair Port in KSA



- Matthew Kearns: We aim to expand regionally through strategic partnerships

- Fahhad Alharbi: Providing world-class supply chain solutions and services



November 2024 / Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region – announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, GWC Energy Services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Offshore Fabrication Company (OFC) to develop 100,000 square meters of Grade ‘A’ logistics facilities at Ras Al-Khair Industrial Port. The MoU was signed by Matthew Kearns, Deputy CEO of GWC, and Eng. Fahhad Alharbi, CEO of OFC.



Under this agreement, GWC Energy Services will develop OFC’s storage and logistics facilities, leveraging its expertise in logistics and energy supply chain solutions to ensure the facilities are optimized to serve the clients’ needs.



Matthew Kearns, Deputy CEO of GWC, said: “We are delighted to sign this new MoU with OFC, a distinguished leader in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector. This collaboration represents a significant step in our expansion strategy and reinforces our commitment to strengthening our footprint in the Saudi market. Recently, GWC has also signed a head of Terms with GFH Financial Group (GFH) to develop 200,000 square meters of Grade ‘A’ logistics facilities across key locations in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.”



He added: “Combining the expertise of GWC Energy Services with the capabilities of OFC will drive operational excellence and efficiency. This collaboration also underscores our dedication to strengthening our regional presence through strategic partnerships with leading companies, further cementing our position as a leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider across the region.”



GWC Energy Services is fully committed to promoting innovation and excellence, providing cutting-edge solutions to clients in the energy sector. These efforts are geared towards enhancing operational efficiency and setting new benchmarks in integrated shipping, logistics, and marine services for companies in Qatar, across the GCC and globally.



For his part, Eng. Fahhad Alharbi, CEO of OFC, stated: “Our partnership with GWC Energy Services is a strategic move that aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which seeks to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe together. It also paves the way for delivering world-class supply chain solutions and services within the energy sector.”





In 2022, Eng. Fahhad Alharbi, CEO and founder, established OFC, as the first Saudi company specializing in manufacturing offshore rigs and providing comprehensive offshore logistics support to drilling contractors, offshore platforms, and subsea pipeline projects for Saudi Aramco and other key players in the Gulf region. Funded by Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures and the Saudi Social Development Bank, OFC is strategically positioned at Ras Al-Khair Port, proximate to the world’s largest offshore field “Safaniyah,” and the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services, the largest full-service marine yard in the Middle East.



In May 2023, GWC launched its wholly owned subsidiary, GWC Energy, which provides expert logistics solutions for the entire energy cycle. Committed to supporting clients' business growth, GWC Energy places the strategic objectives and ambitions of its customers at the core of its operations. GWC Energy offers complete shipping, maritime, and logistics solutions that are customized for clients in the energy sector. Manpower, equipment, marine logistics, warehousing, supply base management, bunker supply and rig, and mob/demob assistance are among the core service.



From humble beginnings in 2004, GWC has expanded its infrastructure to encompass half a million square meters of energy infrastructure, largely clustered in two dedicated hubs to the north and south. These include open yards for pipe laydowns, hazmat storage, and specialized equipment for repair and refurbishment. GWC's strategic placement of hubs, coupled with advanced tracking technology, ensures optimal efficiency in handling gas-related projects.





