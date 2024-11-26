(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India SPR India has launched Sky Tower 1, a 45-storey luxury high-rise in Perambur, Chennai. A part of SPR City, the largest integrated township in the city, this iconic structure comprises 303 premium 2 and 3 BHK apartments that blend world-class amenities with cutting-edge design. The prices start at Rs. 85 lakhs, making Sky Tower 1 one of the most competitively priced luxury developments in the region.





SPR India Launches Sky Tower 1, a Premium 45-Storey High-Rise Residential Tower in Perambur



Each apartment has spacious interiors, modern kitchens, elegantly styled bathrooms, expansive balconies, and large windows flooding the apartments with natural light. Sky Tower 1 is engineered to meet the highest standards of seismic and earthquake resistance, with a robust design optimised to withstand wind forces, ensuring residents' safety and comfort. Its standout features include natural ventilation, a green podium with a swimming pool, an array of energy efficiency features, and Vaastu-compliant layouts, offering a harmonious blend of sustainability and well-being.





Talking about the project, Mr. Pankaj Ojha, Chief Customer Officer , said,“SPR India has consistently been at the forefront of high-rise residential innovation in Tamil Nadu. With Sky Tower 1, we have raised the bar once again, and have elevated the concept of urban living by offering unparalleled design, energy efficiency, and premium amenities. With its prime location, superior construction, and exceptional value, Sky Tower 1 is the perfect choice for those seeking a luxurious home and a smart investment. Being part of the expansive SPR City, Sky Tower 1 is poised for long-term growth, with property values projected to rise as the township continues to develop. Residents benefit from Perambur's excellent connectivity and ongoing infrastructure upgrades, ensuring an ideal blend of urban convenience and serene living.”



Sky Tower 1's structural design has been peer-reviewed by IIT Madras, ensuring compliance with the highest seismic and earthquake resistance standards. A wind tunnel study by global leader RWDI confirms its ability to withstand wind forces, guaranteeing safety and comfort for residents. The project achieves natural ventilation as the tower's slender design optimises airflow, reducing reliance on mechanical cooling systems while offering panoramic views of Chennai's skyline.





Sky Tower 1's green podium with a swimming pool enhances insulation and mitigating the urban heat island effect, the podium promotes a healthier and energy-efficient environment. The apartments are designed with external openings, balconies, and RCC construction to minimise heat gain. Reflective roof materials and clear glass windows provide ample daylight and improved thermal performance.



Located in Perambur, one of Chennai's fastest-growing neighborhoods, Sky Tower 1 is strategically positioned to benefit from superior connectivity to major roads and public transport networks. The township houses a CBSE school, a modern hospital, state-of-the-art fitness centers, high-street retail, dining, entertainment options, and a wholesale market for everyday essentials. All these features ensure seamless urban living while offering long-term investment potential in a rapidly developing area.





