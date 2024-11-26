Railway Telematics Market To Reach $12.43 Billion By 2030, Transforming Global Rail Connectivity-Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Railway Telematics Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global railway telematics market was estimated at $4.98 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $12.43 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Railway telematics is the combination of numerous components such as sensors, GPS & navigation system, LiDAR, RADAR and several components which are helpful in safer and smoother propulsion of the train. With the advancement in technology followed by the development of railway infrastructure, the need for the installation of several devices aroused which has the potential to provide real-time information of the train in all conditions.Telematics in railways are installed to keep a record of the information related to the status of the vehicle, distance covered by the vehicle, keeping a track of surrounding information and other things. Telematics in trains are connected at the on-board diagnostics port (OBD II Port) of the engine, which is located beneath the operating panels of the engine as well as at different locations across the train compartments, thus making the installation of the device an easier process. Once the component is installed in trains, it starts to record the information on numerous aspects such as suspension, shock absorption, weight on the trains, live status and others.In addition, numerous developments have been carried out by key manufacturers such as Alstom, Siemens AG, ORBCOMM, Railnova and others toward the introduction of advanced telematics devices, which has supplemented the growth of the global railway telematics market . In line with the same, the increased railway budget towards infrastructure development coupled with the need for modernization and introduction of autonomous trains is acting as a booster for the growth of the global market.Procure Complete Research Report Now:The global railway telematics market is analyzed across solution, mode of operation, train type, and region. Based on solution, the fleet management segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2030. The collision detection & prevention segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.Based on mode of operation, the semi-autonomous segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2030. The fully-autonomous segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, Europe garnered the major share in 2020, holding more than half of the global railway telematics market . However, the market across LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.20% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and Asia-Pacific.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Key Players:Alstom,Hitachi Ltd.,Intermodal Telematics,Intrex Telematics,ORBCOMM,Railnova,Robert Bosch GmbH,Savvy Telematics,Siemens AGTrinity Industries.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.